Hunter Renfrow Takes Home NFL Way to Play Award for Hit

Former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver took home the NFL Way to Play Award for his heads-up hit on a fake punt in the Raiders game against the Chargers.

The award, now in its fourth year, recognizes the best examples of playing technique each week of the NFL regular season and playoffs. A panel of NFL legends vote on which impactful play best exemplifies that week by week.

"We didn't have a guy out there, and I was kind of in-between and I didn't know if I should play the return or go down and play the receiver. So luckily, he took some time to throw the ball, and [I] was able to make a play," Hunter Renfrow said of the play after the game.

A distinguished panel of NFL Legends selects the player who positively impacted the game through proper technique (i.e., tackling, blocking, footwork, discipline, vision). The recipient is announced every Thursday during the season on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

Each winner receives a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football for the youth or high school football program of the player’s choice