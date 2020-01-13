ClemsonMaven
Last Ride: Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott

Zach Lentz

The College Football Playoff National Championship against LSU will be the final game at Clemson for co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, who will leave to become head coach at South Florida. It means it will also be the final game for Scott and Tony Elliott as co-coordinators of the Clemson offense. 

The Elliott-Scott co-coordinator system began at the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl when Cole Stoudt, subbing for an injured Deshaun Watson, led the Tigers to a 40-6 victory. The Tigers have a 70-4 record with Scott and Elliott running the offense, including five ACC Championships, five College Football Playoff appearances, four national championship berths, six College Football Playoff victories and two national championships. 

In the 74 games they have been at the helm of the offense, Clemson has averaged 40.1 points per game and 501.6 yards per game (287.5 passing and 214.1 rushing). Clemson has also averaged 6.58 yards per play in the duo's 74 games; prior to 2014, Clemson had never recorded a season averaging at least 6.51 yards per play

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke on what they have meant to the Tiger program, below is an unedited transcript:

"Oh, they're great. I've been at Clemson 17 years, so they've been with me really the whole way. Tony played for me, was a GA for me – not a GA but a captain for me. Jeff, when I came to Clemson, it was his senior year. He had just finished, and then so I kind of tutored and mentored him his first few years as he was getting into the business, and then he became a GA, and then when he was a GA when I was named interim, and so I promoted him right away, and that was just really based on my experience that I had had with him working with me in camps, all the – when I was an assistant I ran the camps and clinics and coaching – whatever went on within the program from a logistics standpoint, and I would use all the GAs and stuff, and Jeff was just always an above-and-beyond guy, and always knew if I ever got a job that he would be one of the first guys I hired. Just kind of worked out. So those guys have been with me from day one, and not just them, Brad Scott. Brad was the offensive coordinator when I came to Clemson. I'm not at Clemson if it wasn't for Brad. Obviously Tommy brought me in to interview me, but Brad had to sign off as the OC, and I've been with Brad for 17 years every step of the way.

So those guys have been great, but Tony and Jeff, it's been fun to watch them grow and develop, and then back in 2014 when we had an opening, I was able to just promote the two of them. They both deserved it, and so that's why I made them co-OCs, and they've done an amazing job, obviously, since that time.

I'm excited for Tony to be able to take it over just himself, and it will be awesome for him. And also a little bit more responsibility for Streeter, and then obviously Jeff getting this great opportunity at South Florida. Really happy for him.

