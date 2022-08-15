Skip to main content
Latest Injury Update on Xavier Thomas

Latest Injury Update on Xavier Thomas

Clemson's defensive end will be out the next miss 4-6 weeks.

CLEMSON, S.C. --  All Clemson has confirmed Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is expected to miss four to six weeks after injuring his foot late in Saturday's scrimmage at Memorial Stadium. 

Thomas is expected to have foot surgery and will miss the next four to six weeks as he recovers from surgery. Should everything go OK, Thomas could return by Clemson's game at Wake Forest on Sept. 24 or vs. NC State the following week in Death Valley.

Thomas' injury status was first reported by Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated.com on Monday.

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin will give an official update on Thomas' condition following Monday morning's practice.  

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dabo Swinney
Play

New Faces in New Places Make Offseason Prep Difficult for Swinney, Clemson

Between the NCAA transfer portal and sweeping coaching changes around college football, opponent prep isn't easy on anybody, including Dabo Swinney.

3 hours ago
Clemson Helmet
Play

Clemson Gets Commitment From Elite-Level 2023 WR

The Tigers pick up a commitment from SI99 member Ronan Hanafin, the second wide receiver to join Clemson's 2023 recruiting class.

16 hours ago
Baylon Spector

Baylon Spector Shines in Buffalo Bills Debut

Former Clemson linebacker had 10 tackles in his first NFL preseason game,

19 hours ago

Tigers' head coach Dabo Swinney indicated after Saturday's scrimmage that a player hobbled off the field late in the scrimmage, but he did not see who it was and did not have a report from the medical staff at that time.

While waiting to speak with Swinney outside Memorial Stadium, All Clemson and the rest of the media in attendance witnessed Thomas ride past them in a cart while holding his shoe just before the end of the scrimmage.

This is another setback for Thomas who has battled through injuries and illness throughout most of his Clemson career.

Thomas missed three games due to injury in 2019, and then five games in 2020 because of complications from COVID-19 and strep throat in the off-season. He also missed one game last year due to injury.

The 6-foot-2 defensive end checked into fall camp on Aug. 3 in the best shape of his playing career. He weighed in at 254 pounds, 11 pounds less than the 265 he played at last year.

Thomas has played in 46 games so far in his career, including 19 starts. He has 112 tackles, 27.5 are behind the line of scrimmage. He has 12.5 sacks, five passes broken up, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Dabo Swinney
Football

New Faces in New Places Make Offseason Prep Difficult for Swinney, Clemson

By Brad Senkiw3 hours ago
Clemson Helmet
Recruiting

Clemson Gets Commitment From Elite-Level 2023 WR

By JP Priester16 hours ago
Baylon Spector
Football

Baylon Spector Shines in Buffalo Bills Debut

By Will Vandervort19 hours ago
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Marcus Tate Expects DJ Uiagalelei to Be 'Best QB In Nation'

By JP Priester21 hours ago
Thomas Austin
Football

'Scientist' Is Having Instant Impact as Clemson's New Offensive Line Coach

By JP PriesterAug 14, 2022 9:14 AM EDT
Cade Klubnik
Football

Uiagalelei, Klubnik Both Made Plays in Clemson’s Scrimmage

By Will VandervortAug 13, 2022 5:00 PM EDT
Clemson Tigers
Football

Scrimmage Report: Clemson Offense Gives Defense All it Can Handle

By Brad SenkiwAug 13, 2022 4:13 PM EDT
E.J. Williams
Football

Injury Update: Dabo Swinney Updates Health Status After First Scrimmage

By JP PriesterAug 13, 2022 1:43 PM EDT