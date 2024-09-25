Latest NFL Mock Draft Sees Clemson Tigers Star Selected Late in First Round
The Clemson Tigers, while among the more talented teams in the sport of college football, seem to be lacking that top-tier, surefire first-round NFL type prospect on either side of the ball.
Of course, guys like Peter Woods, T.J. Parker, Avieon Terrell, and possibly Khalil Barnes all in Clemson's outstanding sophomore class would all be likely be surefire first round picks if they were eligible to enter the draft this year, but Clemson will have the good fortune of having all of those guys back for their junior seasons in 2025.
Nonetheless, Clemson has had at least one first round selection - and often more than that - in 10 of last 12 seasons under Dabo Swinney, and a Tiger first round pick always seems like more of a who than an if lately.
In his latest mock draft, Blake Brockermeyer of CBS Sports had one Tiger in the first 32 selections with Clemson extending their good fortunes by the skin of their teeth and senior defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart landing at No. 28 to the Detroit Lions. Capehart is just getting started with his senior season at Clemson and has 34 tackles in his career.
On Saturday afternoon while slated to get the start, he would suffer an undisclosed injury which Swinney updated positively on Tuesday and said that he is day-to-day and getting better. Capehart was expected to seize a bigger role in the rotation this season and flashed his extreme talent in the first two games:
Capehart has the chance, if he can come back healthy, to rise his stock even further potentially to the middle of the first round. As a reliable steady presence over the last few seasons who has shown signs of being able to develop into an elite football player at the next level, he will be a hot commodity come draft time.
The NFL is in a spot where more than ever, defensive line talent is valued as teams look for ways to stop the ever-increasing strength of the offense. Capehart is capable of stopping both the run and the pass and has all the makings of a quality NFL player.