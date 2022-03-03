Latest On Potential 2023 Clemson Targets
With a dead period having been in place for the entire month of February, there hasn't been a whole lot of recruiting news of late. However, that dead period is officially set to end this week, March is going to be a busy month.
The Tigers will host numerous high school prospects on campus over the next couple of weekends, starting with Clemson's next Junior Day on March 5.
Putnam moves to center, Tigers will Actively Pursue Somebody in Transfer Portal
CLEMSON, S.C. — Dabo Swinney has been pretty up front on how he wishes to use the transfer portal. He does not want to actively recruit from it, choosing to instead stay with recruiting student-athletes out of high school.
Swinney Says Tigers Need Uiagalelei to Be Better, But Also Need to Be Better Around Him
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the media ahead of the start of spring practice and one of the topics discussed was the play of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.