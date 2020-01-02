ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Lawrence, Burrow to Meet Again in Louisiana

Brad Senkiw

When Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow take the field on Jan. 13 in the national championship game in New Orleans, it won’t be the first time their paths have crossed.

The Clemson and LSU quarterbacks, respectively, met last summer at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

“We got to spend some time together. That was a fun week,” Burrow said during Thursday’s national championship game teleconference with LSU players. “We got to spend time with a lot of quarterbacks around the country.”

The academy annually puts on a youth clinic with 45 college quarterbacks serving as counselors, as well as former NFL greats Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Lawrence and Burrow joined Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Virginia’s Bryce Perkins, Notre Dame’s Ian Book, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Missouri’s Kelly Bryant, among others.

“So we got to hang out a little bit there, but that was my first time meeting him,” Lawrence said.

Both have gone on to have spectacular 2019 seasons, culminating in another meet and greet in Louisiana. 

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and Davey O’Brien Award last month. He’s recorded an astounding 5,208 passing yards and 55 touchdowns while completing 77.6 percent of his throws in leading LSU to an SEC title and a 14-0 mark.

“He’s had an unbelievable year,” Lawrence said. “What he’s done has been crazy. To be able to watch that has been cool. He’s a great player.”

Lawrence is impressed with Burrow’s pocket presence, accuracy and mobility, something Lawrence has been showing off lately as well.

“He can extend plays and has a really good feel for pressure and doesn't take too many sacks,” Lawrence said. “I like a lot of things about his game.”

Lawrence added that they didn’t get to spend much time getting to know each other at the Manning Passing Academy, but Burrow is impressed by what he’s seen from Lawrence.

The Clemson QB, who’s never lost a college game, has thrown for 3,431 yards and 36 touchdowns. As a sophomore, Lawrence has completed 67.6 percent of his passes and has added eight touchdowns on the ground while leading Clemson to an ACC title and 29 consecutive victories.

“He's a super fluid guy for how big he is,” Burrow said. “He's fun to watch. You can tell he's a great competitor, tough guy. I respect those kind of guys.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tigers One Step Away From Another Perfect Season

JP-Priester

Clemson, LSU, College Football Playoff, Joe Burrow, Dabo Swinney

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Find a Way to Win

Morgan Thomas

Clemson's Co-Offensive Coordinator, Tony Elliot, prepared Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne to find any way necessary to win the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State.

Tigers Struggling to Find an Advantage

Morgan Thomas

After finishing November with a 5-2 overall record, the Clemson Men’s Basketball team had a December to forget by winning only one game going 1-5. Even with all the injuries and inexperience on this team, Coach Brad Brownell says he is encouraged by their effort and believes they will continue to fight through. The 2019-2020 season has definitely put the phrase Clemson Grit to the test.

First Half Photos of the Fiesta Bowl

Susan Lloyd

Photos from the first half of the Fiesta Bowl by Staff Photographer Susan Lloyd

Clemson's Used to Underdog Role in Big Games

Brad Senkiw

Despite not being an underdog during the regular season since 2016, Clemson has not been favored in six of its eight College Football Playoff games, and it won't be against LSU in the Jan. 13 national championship game.

Patience Pays Off For Chad Smith

JP-Priester

Chad Smith waits his turn and shines in final season as Tiger

Tigers Hope To Prove Critics Wrong ... Again

Jeremy Styron

Although the Clemson Tigers ran roughshod over most of their opponents in the 2019 season, outscoring teams 634-161 in 14 games and amassing a 29-game winning streak in the process after beating Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, the Tigers have still heard more than a little criticism on their supposedly light ACC schedule.

LSU's Orgeron: Etienne's 'the One That Got Away'

Brad Senkiw

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron recruited Clemson running back Travis Etienne, a Louisiana native, when he was an assistant in 2016, but by the time he became the interim coach and finally made Etienne a scholarship offer, the running back was set on Clemson.

Swinney: 'I Dream Big'

Jeremy Styron

Back in 2010, if Dabo Swinney had been told that in a few seasons, his program would appear in three national championship games, claim two titles and be in position to win a third — and its fourth in school history — the Tigers’ head coach would not have been surprised.

Turner's Redemption Seals Tiger Victory

Zach Lentz

Clemson safety Nolan Turner had a rare chance at redemption in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl.