SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Lawrence Earns Second ACC Quarterback of the Week Honor of 2020

CU Athletic Communications

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 42-17 win against Miami on Saturday.

Lawrence’s selection represents his second ACC weekly honor of the season, joining his selection following the team's season opener at Wake Forest. Including Rookie of the Week honors earned as a freshman in 2018, Lawrence now joins Anthony Simmons, C.J. Spiller, Sammy Watkins, Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson as the only players in Clemson history to earn at least nine career ACC weekly selections.

Against Miami, Lawrence completed 29-of-41 passes, both season highs, for 292 yards with three touchdown passes. He also rushed eight times for 34 yards with a rushing touchdown. He finished the game with a pass efficiency rating of 154.7 and has exceeded a 150 passer rating in all four games this season.

With three touchdown passes in the game, Lawrence tied Russell Wilson (76) for fifth-most career passing touchdowns in ACC history. It was Lawrence's 17th career game with three or more passing touchdowns, passing Deshaun Watson for sole possession of the second-most such games in school history.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Miami | Game 4

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Hurricanes here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Clemson's Depth in the Secondary Beginning to Show on Gameday

Clemson's competition at cornerback and safety continues to brew and it's making the defense as a whole more dangerous through the first four games

Christopher Hall

Tony Elliott Felt Like Tigers Had Good Plan for Aggressive Miami Defense

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says he was confident in the plan the Tigers had to attack an aggressive and talented Miami defense on Saturday night.

JP-Priester

Jayln Phillips Shines in First Career Start

Sophomore safety Jayln Phillips made his first career start Saturday night against Miami and recorded four tackles in the 42-17 triumph over the Hurricanes

Christopher Hall

Clemson DL Tyler Davis Was A Factor in First Game Back From MCL Injury

Clemson sophomore defensive lineman Tyler Davis returned to action Saturday night and enjoyed a productive night against Miami's offensive front

Christopher Hall

Swinney says Special Teams Gaffes Will Be Corrected

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney breaks down what went wrong with the trio of blocked field goals against No. 7 Miami Saturday night

Christopher Hall

Dabo Swinney: Etienne is 'as Good as Anyone I've Seen'

Clemson running back Travis Etienne's development the last three years continues to show as the senior state his claim as one of the best backs in FBS history.

Christopher Hall

What We Learned From Clemson's Top-10 Win Over Miami

No. 1 Clemson routed No. 7 Miami 42-17, but does that mean Miami is overrated? How much did Brent Venables trust his cornerbacks? Does special teams have an issue?

Brad Senkiw

by

Agen7_0range

Clemson Defense Bought Into Gameplan

Brent Venables' Clemson Tiger defense rose the occasion once again Saturday night and held D'Eriq King and the Miami offense to 210 yards of total offense

Christopher Hall

Clemson 42 Miami 17: Position Grades

After the top-ranked Tigers impressive 42-17 win over No. 7 Miami on Saturday night, All Clemson takes a look back at each position group and how they performed.

JP-Priester