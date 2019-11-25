Clemson
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Lawrence Not Focused on Legacy

Zach Lentz

CLEMSON— A quarterback can make or break his legacy based on how he performs in the Clemson-South Carolina game.

Former Clemson quarterback’s Charlie Whitehurst and Deshaun Watson both went a combined 7-0 against their rival, while former quarterback Tajh Boyd was winless over the Gamecocks—leaving a void in a career that saw him win 43 games at Clemson.

But for Trevor Lawrence, he has not given much thought to what the game will mean for his legacy at Clemson—he is just trying to win the next game.

"I haven't really thought about it much yet," Lawrence said. "Definitely that would be the goal to go undefeated against these guys. That's definitely a goal to go for.”

Even though he has not thought about his legacy, does not mean that he does not have an understanding of what the rivalry means to both sides.

“SInce I’ve known I was coming here, and last year in high school just watching the game, you can definitely tell how intense the rivalry is,” Lawrence said. “I watched the last two, but being from Georgia, I wasn’t too really involved in that, but I watched the last two.”


Saturday will be Lawrence’s first game against the Gamecocks in Columbia, which means even the cool, calm and collected sophomore is excited to take the field in a game that means so much to both sides.

“I’m just really excited for the atmosphere, it’s going to be awesome,” Lawrence said. “Really, just excited to finish the last game of the season and finishing it the right way.


“I mean, it doesn’t really change much. Definitely, the atmosphere is more electric . It’s probably louder It definitely is neat playing at there, but it really doesn’t change much for us—we still have to go out there and play.”

If the Tigers do win their sixth straight game in the series with the Gamecocks Saturday night, it will not only be the first victory for the freshman, it will also mark the fouth time in school history that the Tigers have reached the 12-0 mark.

That is something that Lawrence believes is worth focusing on.

“I think it’s important to realize how fortunate we are to be in this situation,” Lawrence said. “Well, not really fortunate because we’ve worked for it, but just to have this opportunity to be undefeated this late in the season it’s definitely worth taking note of. We’re blessed to be in this situation and we’re trying to end on a good note.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thanksgiving Week Means Rivalry Week for Tigers and Gamecocks

Zach Lentz
0

It is Thanksgiving week and while many across the state are thinking about family obligations, travel and gathering the food that will be eaten Thursday, for the Clemson Tigers Thanksgiving week means one thing and one thing only—it’s rivalry week.

2008 Tigers Paved the Way for the 2019 Tigers

Zach Lentz
0

It was 2008 and the Clemson Tigers entered the final contest of the season, the annual showdown with instate rival South Carolina, with a 6-5 under interim coach Dabo Swinney.

Sunday Notebook: It's Personal

Zach Lentz
0

Former Calhoun Academy standout and current punter for the No. 2 Clemson Tigers Will Spiers understands exactly what the rivalry game with the South Carolina Gamecocks means because his family is has been a part of the rivalry for his entire life.

Tavien Feaster as a Gamecock Adds Another Chapter to an Intense Rivalry

Zach Lentz
0

The Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks have had a lot of interesting storylines in their long and tenuous rivalry.

Clemson feels like home for Florida recruit

Jeremy Styron
0

Although Florida State University is about five miles from his high school, tight end Sage Ennis chose to move six hours up the road to Tigertown because, to him, Clemson, S.C., feels like a home away from home.

Lawrence Looking Forward to Bye Week

Zach Lentz
2 0

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is only two years removed from high school, but a lot can change in two years — even an outlook on having a bye week, or two.

Former Tiger Clelin Ferrell Recalls His First Run-In with South Carolina Fans

Zach Lentz
0

The world of college football rivalries has seen family members fight, best friends no longer talk to each other and their respective schools lose recruits. The last is the case for former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, whose trip to the University of South Carolina on an official visit was spoiled by a run-in at a Waffle House.

Gamecocks Have More Issues Than Muschamp

Zach Lentz
0

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a number of issues ahead of their annual matchup with the Clemson Tigers.

Photo Gallery: Clemson v. Wake Forest

Susan Lloyd
0

Photos from Clemson's last regular season home game against Wake Forest

Clemson is 'Straight Destroying People'

Zach Lentz
0

After Week 5 of the season, when the Clemson Tigers escaped a trip to Chapel Hill with a 21-20 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, many around the nation had written the Tigers off.