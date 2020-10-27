SI.com
Lawrence to the NFL...Not So Fast

Zach Lentz

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be the No.1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft—assuming he leaves Clemson.

Earlier this season, Lawrence stated that he anticipated the 2020 season being his final one in a Tiger uniform.

In an interview with ESPN's Tom Rinaldi on "College GameDay," Lawrence admitted that 2020 would be his final season with the No. 1 Tigers. 

"I'm graduating in December," Lawrence said. "(I'm) planning on this being my last year."

"I want to play my last year here if that's what I decide to do. It's my third year. I even have another one," Lawrence said in August when he discussed why he chose not to opt-out in 2020. "I think we're forgetting I got four years so I'm just ready to have a great year and be a part of this team. We're super pumped."

However, when asked Tuesday about whether there were any situations that may cause him to rethink foregoing his senior season and returning to the Tigers for a final season, there was a glimmer of hope.

“I don’t know, I mean we’ll just have to see how things unfold," Lawrence said. "I think there’s a lot of factors in that. Honestly just playing this year, putting everything I have into it. Not really focusing on next year, whether I leave or stay or whatever. Obviously, I have the option to do either one.

“Kind of my mindset has been that I’m gonna move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen. So just really focused on this year and not trying to look ahead. Not trying to worry about that."

The biggest deterrent to Lawrence leaving early may be his presumed destination—the New York Jets.

The New York Jets are currently in a position to have the first overall pick at the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence is expected to be that pick. 

"Obviously I can’t control it and really just trusting that God has a plan for me, no matter where that is," Lawrence said. "No matter where I go, whether it’s across the country, whether it’s close to home, whether I stay another year. No matter what it is we’ll work it out. So I’m not sure, that’s a tough one. But we’ll see how it all unfolds.”

