ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

LB review: Clemson Starters Helped Ease Transition

Brad Senkiw

Editor’s note: @ClemsonSI is running a series of 10 positional breakdowns each day reviewing the 2019 season.

Like defensive line, Clemson was replacing key starters in Tre Lamar and Kendall Joseph heading into the season.

Despite veteran defensive coordinator Brent Venables being the linebackers coach, there was still concern about depth and how effective the Tigers would be at the position.

Throw in the wrench that Venables shifted to a 3-3-5 defensive scheme for much of the season, and it was a year of change for linebackers.

That schematic shift actually benefited this group, though. Isaiah Simmons went from star to superstar and became the most versatile player in the nation. James Skalski developed into a force at the line and behind the line of scrimmage, and Chad Smith did more than just hold his own in his final season with the program.

The Tigers never really used a ton of players at linebacker, but some of that was because the starters played so well and fit the scheme.

Position breakdown: Simmons was one of 68 players in college football with 100-plus tackles. He also led Clemson with 16 tackles for a loss and eight sacks. Simmons picked off three passes, broke up several more and pressured the QB.

Simmons, who left early and is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was the key cog in Venables’ scheme and allowed Clemson to transition to a defense that ranked in the top 6 nationally in both points and yards allowed per game.

134 Clemson WF2019-8578
James Skalski

Skalski had a career year, recording 90 tackles following a redshirt season. He added 3.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for a loss.

Smith also had 3.5 sacks and added 5.5 tackles for a loss to go with his 74 tackles, which ranked third on the team. Smith also forced two fumbles and recovered one.

Baylon Spector was the only other linebacker to make the top 10 on the team in tackles with 42, but Jake Venables also came off the bench to record 32 tackles. Mike Jones Jr. had 19 tackles in a reserve role behind Simmons, who rarely came off the field. Kane Patterson was the only freshman LB to play in enough games to avoid a redshirt season.

Strengths: It all started with Simmons. He could do it all at all three levels of the defense. That allowed Venables to move other players around and take the heat off an inexperienced defensive line.

Skalski gave the Tigers that hard-hitting presence in the middle of the defense. He was a leader on and off the field and his ability to blitz effectively and stop the run helped that D-line as well.

CvUofL 2019-0203
Chad Smith

Smith covered a lot of ground sideline to sideline and really kept this unit from being a weakness.

Weaknesses: There wasn’t a ton not to like about this unit in 2019. Skalski and Smith weren’t great in coverage, which made the matchup against LSU especially difficult in the national championship game. Smith didn’t play at all because of that. Skalski ended up getting ejected for targting.

The lack of depth didn’t end up hurting them because the three starters stayed healthy, but it could have an impact on 2020 as only Skalski returns.

Overall grade: B+ 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

HERE WE GO...Clemson/SI 2020 Schedule, Post Season, Recruiting, ETC Q&A! Post your questions below and we will get to as many as we can! …

Zach Lentz

by

Jgray74

Monte Lee Excited As Opening Day Approaches

The Tigers have a talented, but inexperienced roster, as they head into season five of the Monte Lee era

JP-Priester

Lawrence is Embracing His Celebrity

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has some advice for his Heisman Trophy front-runner quarterback Trevor Lawrence: If he wants to be able to go out in public, “shave his head. He might blend in a little bit more.”

Zach Lentz

Year Off Made Galloway Better Player

Before the Clemson Tigers’ matchup against Ohio State to open the College Football Playoff last month, sophomore tight end Braden Galloway hadn’t laced up his Nikes for a snap since October 2018.

Jeremy Styron

DL Review: An All New Look

Brent Venables and the Tigers had to replace all four starters up front in 2019

JP-Priester

For Bill Spiers, Clemson Family Has Unique Meaning

Former Clemson punter, baseball player,13-year veteran of Major League Baseball and former Calhoun Academy head coach Bill Spiers has been a part of great teams before.But none will go down in history the same as his recent run of success with the Clemson football team.

Zach Lentz

Photo Gallery: The 2020 National Championship Game

Photos from the 2020 CFP National Championship game by Staff Photographer Susan Lloyd

Susan Lloyd

by

JustynRoss8

Tigers Knew the Opponents; Now They Know the Dates

The ACC five-time defending champion Clemson Tigers learned what their 2020 schedule looks like Wednesday morning, as the ACC released the dates for the upcoming football season.

CU Athletic Communications

Venables secret to success: Love your job

While Venables is not a fan of going up against these new offenses week-in and week-out, he does enjoy the challenge of tying to defend and stop these offenses.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Overcomes Poor Free-Throw Stretch to Down Wake Forest

Clemson shoots 38.9 percent from the foul line but wins a weird game home game over Wake Forest 71-68 to bounce back from Saturday's loss at N.C. State. Hunter Tyson scores a career-high 21 points.

Brad Senkiw