AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Letter from Publisher of AllClemson.com

Zach Lentz

The last 72 hours have been some of the strangest, scariest and most somber in sports history.

The pandemic that is the Coronavirus got real for many in the world of sports, as conferences canceled tournaments and spring sports were put on hold indefinitely, golf canceled tournaments and professional sports seasons came to a screeching halt. Friday, The Masters announced the postponement of "a tradition unlike any other."

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that all play for all sports and teams has been suspended because of COVID-19 concerns:

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic-related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice," the league said in a statement. "The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

With approximately five months now before the Clemson Tigers and the rest of the NCAA will take to the field again for the start of fall camp, many around the nation are wondering, "What are we going to do without sports?"

That is the purpose of this letter.

We at AllClemson.com, and all of the Sports Illustrated team sites, are dedicated to bringing you fresh analysis, stories from players and coaches, opponent breakdowns, historical pieces and film reviews. In other words, we are dedicated to providing you the reader with the highest level of coverage over the next five months.

As always, please remain safe and keep your computer, tablet and phone locked on AllClemson.com and on Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest Clemson news.

Thank you for your support and choosing to make AllClemson.com your home for news on the Clemson Tigers,

Zach Lentz
Publisher

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus Is a Wake Up Call For Clemson, and the Sports World

Thursday the pandemic that is the Coronavirus got real for many in the world of college athletics, as conferences cancelled tournaments and spring sports were put on hold indefinitely.

Zach Lentz

by

Ct33

Adversity Will Make Lawrence Better

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is looking to not only survive but thrive in the wake of the loss to LSU.

Alex Whisnant

ACC Suspends Athletic Events

Clemson athletics has been suspended after the league office announced that sports will come to a halt because of COVID-19 concerns.

Brad Senkiw

by

Ct33

Clemson Releases Pro Day Results

Clemson held its annual Pro Day on Thursday in front of NFL scouts, coaches and executives inside the team's indoor practice facility. Thirteen former Tigers were attended the event.

Brad Senkiw

Etienne's Return Won't Deter Lyn-J Dixon

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott Says Lyn-J Dixon approaching backup role with right attitude

JP-Priester

Fairey Lifts Tigers Late Over Winthrop

Clemson's offense does just enough late to produce a game-tying run in the ninth and the walk-off winner on an RBI from Chad Fairey to beat Winthrop 3-2 in 11 innings on Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson WR Justyn Ross Dealing With 'Stinger Symptoms'

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross suffered an injury that's caused "stinger symptoms" this week, but it's not expected to be serious, coach Dabo Swinney said.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Shakes Off Sluggish First Half, Defeats Miami

Outscoring Miami 48-41 in the second half, the Clemson University men's basketball team began ACC Tournament play with a 69-64 victory at Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday.

CU Athletic Communications

Taylor Swift Had It Right: Clemson Fans Need to 'Calm Down'

The basketball season is nearing a conclusion, and with the conclusion of another season without an NCAA Tournament appearance, the vultures are circling the offices of Clemson head coach Brad Brownell.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Dominates Blue Hose

The Clemson Tigers scored early and often Tuesday night, as they defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose by a final score of 12-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Zach Lentz