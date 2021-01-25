Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Sophomore linebacker and former four star recruit for the Tigers Mike Jones Jr. has entered the transfer portal as of this morning, listed as a graduate transfer.

Jones Jr. played in 9 games during 2020, tallying 26 tackles with 4 for losses, half a sack, and 2 interceptions, the most last being against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl loss.

A former 4 star recruit, Jones Jr. could still withdraw his name from the portal if he chooses, but is at risk of losing his scholarship while his name sits. Schools are no longer forced to keep a players scholarship after said player chooses to enter the transfer portal, but Jones Jr. will have options available to him.

Since its inception the NCAA Transfer Portal has already seen almost 2,000 athletes, an obscene amount for the one year it's been available. With NCAA rules and regulations getting looser by the day, the number of college athletes looking to find themselves at a different school is only going to grow.