FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Search
Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Sophomore linebacker and former four star recruit for the Tigers Mike Jones Jr. has entered the transfer portal as of this morning, listed as a graduate transfer.
Author:
Publish date:

Sophomore linebacker and former four star recruit for the Tigers Mike Jones Jr. has entered the transfer portal as of this morning, listed as a graduate transfer.

Jones Jr. played in 9 games during 2020, tallying 26 tackles with 4 for losses, half a sack, and 2 interceptions, the most last being against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl loss.

A former 4 star recruit, Jones Jr. could still withdraw his name from the portal if he chooses, but is at risk of losing his scholarship while his name sits. Schools are no longer forced to keep a players scholarship after said player chooses to enter the transfer portal, but Jones Jr. will have options available to him.

Since its inception the NCAA Transfer Portal has already seen almost 2,000 athletes, an obscene amount for the one year it's been available. With NCAA rules and regulations getting looser by the day, the number of college athletes looking to find themselves at a different school is only going to grow.

USATSI_15386731
Football

Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

USATSI_14117203
Football

Clemson Football 2020 Season Grades: Running Backs

USATSI_15478719_168387971_lowres
Football

Trio of Former Clemson Tigers Headed to Second Consecutive Super Bowl

USATSI_15119700
Football

Buccaneers Beat Packers-Sends Former Tiger Pinion to Super Bowl

Sammy Watkins
Football

Update: Chiefs Sammy Watkins Inactive for AFC Championship Game

USATSI_15336356_168387971_lowres
Football

Final Exams: Clemson 2020 Quarterback Grades

USATSI_14110490_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson OC Tony Elliott to Tennessee Would Make Sense

USATSI_15341210_168387971_lowres
Football

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested in Playing for Panthers