Live Blog: Clemson Tigers' Annual Orange-White Game
For the first time since last November, there will be live football being played in Death Valley this weekend.
Clemson is set to hold the Orange and White Spring Game on Saturday, and while a number of players will miss the annual scrimmage, there is still enough intrigue surrounding the event to keep fans captivated.
We will be LIVE Blogging throughout the game! All you need to do to keep up with the stats, action and general discussion is LOOK UP. We will be updating the blog in the comments section directly above this story. So feel free to join in and share your thoughts...as always it is always 100% FREE.
