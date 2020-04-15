Looking Ahead: 5 Worst Games On Clemson's 2020 Schedule

When your team is consistently playing for national championships, each game takes on a certain level of importance. Coaches always talk about not overlooking anyone, but there are always a few games each year that fans are less than thrilled about.

Last week, my colleague Christopher Hall shared his five biggest games on the Tigers schedule.

I have five games that could be considered the worst of Clemson's schedule. Some of these games feature opponents that should pose little resistance to the Tigers, while others present a less than ideal conditions.

Georgia Tech (Sept. 3)

If the college football season starts on time, this Thursday night contest in Atlanta will be one of the feature games of the weekend. Clemson buried the Jackets last season 52-14, and shouldn't have much trouble, but there is still an uncertainty in the air. How much summer and fall practice will each team have? How much of the game plan will be implemented? How many people will be at the stadium, and will it be safe to take the field? All these questions could level a playing field enough to give Georgia Tech a fighting chance.

The Jackets were just 3-8 last season with first-year head coach Geoff Collins. Georgia Tech returns its leading passer (James Graham - 1,164 yards) and leading rusher (Jordan Mason - 899 yards).

Clemson has won the last five meetings, and eight of the last 10.

Akron (Sept. 19)

This is one of those games where fans should be able to head back to their tailgating tents by halftime. The Zips should pose little challenge coming off an 0-12 season.

Akron's leading rusher last season was receiver Brandon Lee who had just 179 yards on 61 carries. As a team, the Zips rushed for two touchdowns and threw for 12.

N.C. State (Oct. 17)

After back-to-back 9-4 seasons, N.C. State fell back to earth last year with a 4-8 season in which the Wolfpack defeated just one Power Five opponent.

State head coach Dave Doeren enters the 2020 season squarely on the hot seat after replacing both offensive and defensive coordinators in the offseason. New OC Tim Beck comes from Texas after being demoted from his job with the Longhorns. Beck's offenses averaged just over 22 points per game, which will be far less than what the Tigers are expected to put up this year.

The Citadel (Nov. 14)

The Bulldogs from the Lowcountry are always sneaky when they get a chance to play the big boys. An upset of South Carolina in 2015 and a win over Georgia Tech last year shows The Citadel will not be intimidated, but Clemson will be focused.

This game is designated as Senior Day for the Tigers and Military Appreciation Day, which is always an awesome tribute, so fans may want to show up and stay for a while despite what will likely be a one-sided contest.

South Carolina (Nov. 28)

Clemson has become a national power, and a win over USC appeases the fans, but the Tigers gain very little from a win over the Gamecocks.

Clemson is expected to get a seventh consecutive win in the November series. Fans in Columbia can't even look on the horizon and see a day when they will get back to being competitive with their rival. The Gamecocks have not been within three touchdowns over the last four seasons.

The two teams should take some time away from each other. When Texas A & M entered the SEC, it's long-standing rivalry with Texas was abolished, and it has not hurt the Aggies bottom line one bit.