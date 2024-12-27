Los Angeles Rams Select Clemson Tigers Linebacker in Recent Mock Draft
With the season coming to an end for the Clemson Tigers, they will have a few players heading to the next level of the NFL.
Overall, it was a strong season for the Tigers. In 2024, Clemson was able to accomplish a lot of impressive feats. Winning another ACC title secured them a spot in the newly expanded College Football Playoff.
Unfortunately, a tough draw in the first-round ended their season. Now, the program will be looking to build for next season, but they will be without some key players from the 2024 squad, as players will be heading into the NFL.
While there are still a few players who are draft-eligible on the team that have yet to make a decision, some of the seniors on the squad have made it known of their intentions.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network recently released a complete 2025 seven-round mock draft. The first player coming off the board from the Tigers was their talented linebacker Barrett Carter.
Infante had Carter going 82nd overall to the Los Angeles Rams. Here’s what he had to say about the selection.
“Though Barrett Carter’s last two seasons haven’t been as good as his 2022 campaign, he’s still an elite athlete on tape with coverage value at linebacker and a high motor. Someone like the Rams could surely take a shot on Carter’s upside in this range.”
It was a great career at Clemson for the senior linebacker, and he will certainly be one of the players from the program to watch at the next level.
In four seasons, with three of them being as a starter, Carter totaled 233 tackles, 21 passes defended, 12.5 sacks, and three interceptions.
The senior really had an excellent season in 2022, as the argument could be made that it was the best year of his collegiate career. During that season, he totaled career-highs in passes defended and sacks.
As Carter gets set for the next level, his ability to play against both the run and the pass will be a useful tool in the NFL. The senior was one of the best coverage linebackers in the country last season, and he will be able to improve any team he gets drafted by in that area.
For the Rams, they have been notorious for hitting on draft picks after the first couple of rounds, and Carter could be their next steal in the third round.