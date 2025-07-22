LSU’s Brian Kelly Makes Bold Claim Ahead of Battle Against Clemson
It’s not unknown that Aug. 30 boasts one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the 2025 season – a clash between two squads of Tigers that actually happen to be somewhat alike underneath the surface.
Clemson and LSU share a plethora of similarities, including a storied history, preseason frontrunners to win the Heisman Trophy at quarterback, and two extremely well-respected head coaches at the helm.
Furthermore, both programs also have their eyes set on the ultimate goal this year: a national championship. And that road to the College Football Playoff runs straight through Clemson, SC.
But maybe the most blaring correlation is the common nickname that represents two of the greatest cathedrals of the sport – Memorial Stadium and Tiger Stadium.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly didn’t shy away from sharing his opinions on the matchup at SEC Media Days last week, and had one particular take that struck many Clemson fans as rather provocative.
“We still think we are the Death Valley,” Kelly said to the media in Atlanta. “They can use the name, too. We’re letting them borrow it.”
According to Clemson’s athletic history, the nickname was coined after Presbyterian College Head Coach Lonnie McMillian brought his team into Memorial Stadium year after year in the late 1940s, but the Tigers constantly blew his team out. Consequently, McMillian labeled the stadium as “Death Valley” due to the beatdown Clemson would put on the Blue Hose combined with the brutal South Carolina heat they had to endure in early September.
It wasn’t until 1959 that LSU also named its stadium “Death Valley,” which came after defeating Clemson in the 1959 Sugar Bowl. Previously referred to as “Deaf Valley” because of the crowd noise, it eventually transformed into “Death Valley” following the win.
Although he is technically incorrect, Kelly’s comments were most likely meant to incite a light-hearted arousal from Clemson fans ahead of the opener.
Kelly ensured to follow up his playful jab at the Tigers with high praise for head coach Dabo Swinney and his numerous accomplishments.
“I have a great deal of respect for Clemson,” Kelly said. “I think that is a given because of my background playing Clemson as an ACC team, so I have great respect for Dabo and what he’s built and the championships.”
Kelly spent 12 seasons at the helm at Notre Dame from 2010 to 2021 before LSU hired him almost four years ago. The Fighting Irish are independent, meaning they don’t play in a conference, but still play five games against ACC opponents every year.
Kelly went 1-3 against Swinney and the Tigers during his tenure in South Bend, the most recent resulting in a 34-10 Clemson victory in 2020 at Bank of America Stadium.
He seems to admire how Swinney develops his players on the field and as humans in life through coaching, and shares his thoughts on the way Swinney has navigated this new landscape of college athletics.
“I know Dabo very well. He’s extremely passionate about the game, but he wants to teach through this game. He wants to develop his players spiritually, intellectually, socially… he wants to give them the opportunity to be the best versions of themselves on the field and off the field and he runs a program accordingly,” Kelly said.
“He gets knocked all the time for not wanting to take transfers,” Kelly continued. “That’s not really at the heart of it. He’s not bringing in anybody that doesn’t have the right fit. We all know what that means, right? You might have the skills, but you might not fit the culture. And he’s developed a winning culture there, and I respect him for what he’s done.”
Kelly noted the significance of the game and expects the primetime matchup in Death Valley – the original one – under the lights between two preseason top-10 teams (most likely) to serve as a tough early test for his Tigers.
“But on the other hand, it’s also a program that is regarded as a premier program,” Kelly said. “So, we’ve got an incredible challenge – one that we’re excited about, one that we’re looking forward to.”
Kelly had fun behind the podium at SEC Media Days, but says his team is intentional about the expectations put in place and focused on the task at hand.
“But, at the end of the day, our feeling is ‘this is a goal of ours.’ This is one of our tangible goals that we have put out in front that we want to start the season 1-0. It’s important to us. And so, our offseason training has been about that. It’s been about going 1-0 and playing a great program. We're excited about the challenge. It’s going to be difficult, but look, I don’t think you set realistic goals unless they’re difficult.”