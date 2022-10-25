Mafah Has No Issue Playing in Shipley’s Shadow

CLEMSON, S.C. — Phil Mafah had his best day as a Clemson Tiger this past Saturday.

The sophomore carried the football 18 times for a carrier high 94 yards and a touchdown in the fifth-ranked Tigers victory over then No. 14 Syracuse. However, despite his career afternoon, Mafah was not the star of the game.

That belonged to his backfield teammate, Will Shipley.

Shipley, who is also a sophomore, rushed for career-best 172 yards and scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner – a 50-yard scamper down the near sideline.

“That is not frustrating to me. I just feel like it is God’s Blessing on him, and I feel like God is blessing me, too, from him doing well,” Mafah said. “So, I believe he deserves whatever comes to him. Whatever people want to say about him, he deserves all the praise he gets.

“I would never wish people to show him less and more attention to me. He deserves all of it.”

For the second week in a row, and for the third time this season, Shipley earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for his performance against the Orange.

Shipley had a career-high 242 all-purpose yards, topping the 238 yards he had in the win over Florida State on Nov. 15.

Here are some other notes from Mafah’s conversation with the media on Tuesday:

--Death Valley Leap. When Shipley scored on his 50-yard run with 11:26 to play in the fourth quarter, he ran over to the student section and jumped into the crowd, similar to what the Green Bay Packers do at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

In Green Bay, it’s called the Lambeau Leap. Has Shipley created the Death Valley Leap?

“I thought that was really cool. I have to copy it if I get the chance,” Mafah said. “I am definitely going to do it, too, because it was electric for sure.”

Mafah said Shipley talked with running backs coach C.J. Spiller about the Death Valley Leap before he decided to do it.

--Mafah said he embraced the challenge of the team leaning on the running game to beat Syracuse. Clemson ran for 293 yards on 60 carries in the come-from-behind victory.

“It was just one of those days where we had to run the ball in order to be successful,” he said. “So, when the challenge is in our hands, we will always accept it and do our best. Do what is best for the team to win. Of course, we were excited to run the ball, but I really feel like we are appreciative of the coaches and everyone putting that much faith in us.”

--Mafah says the biggest reason for his and Shipley’s success is Clemson’s offensive line.

“They are the reason why we are able to do what we do,” he said. “All the glory goes to them first.”

--Mafah says he likes to run the football to the left a little more because he is left-handed. The Tigers ran heavy to the left side of the line this past Saturday, as ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week Jordan McFadden and Marcus Tate man that side.

“I don’t really favor a side, too much, honestly,” Mafah said.

Clemson is off this week before getting back in action on Nov. 5 at Notre Dame.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/