Mario Cristobal's first season at Miami has not gone as smoothly as many envisioned.

The Hurricanes were a popular choice to win the Coastal ahead of the season, but currently, sit at just 5-5 on the season and 3-3 in ACC play.

With a trip to Death Valley to face No. 9 Clemson (9-1, 7-0) up next on the schedule, Cristobal knows his team faces one of its biggest challenges of the season.

“Well, obviously they've been an elite team for a long time," Cristobal said. "Really set the standard in the conference for a number of years now. Elite talent. Big, explosive, fast, powerful guys. Playmakers across the board. Really impressive up front on both sides of the ball. And they're complemented by just tremendous playmakers. It's what you want your roster to look like no doubt.”

While this is Cristobal's first season at the helm in Miami, he's had previous experience coaching against Dabo Swinney's team as an assistant on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama. One of the biggest things that stands out about the program is the culture Swinney has cultivated inside the program.

“I've seen them up close and personal as an assistant coach at the University of Alabama," Cristobal said. "And it's almost, you know, when those two teams played, almost looked like mirror images of each other. But yeah, culture certainly shows up and not only caliber of players making plays, but the way you play the game, and they play the game the right way.”

The Hurricanes have faced a number of injury issues throughout the season, most notably at quarterback. Three different players have started games for Miami this season, including true freshman Jacurri Brown, who got his first career start in place of the injured Tyler Van Dyke in last week's 35-14 win on the road over Georgia Tech.

Miami has been at its best away from home, sporting a 3-1 record on the road. However, playing at Clemson is a little different, as the Tigers have won an ACC record 39 consecutive games at home, and Cristobal knows his team will need to be well-prepared for a raucous environment.

“It's off the charts, it is a great college environment," Cristobal said about playing at Death Valley. "Can't really hear yourself think, so you got to be well-prepared. You got to practice for it. They use it to their advantage. The crowds certainly play a factor and you've got to prepare for it. And on the road. I think our guys have done a good job handling that and they’re going to have to prepare to handle it again against a great football team that’s very well coached.”

