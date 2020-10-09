Mascoll, Tigers Eager To Line Up Against D'Eriq King

The No. 1 Clemson Tigers face off against arguably the best quarterback in college football every day in practice but will face a different type of challenge Saturday night when Miami quarterback D'Eriq King trots out onto the field at Death Valley.

King has ignited the Miami offense through the first three games and Clemson realizes it must clear a major hurdle this weekend. However, the Tigers have been in this position before against a quality quarterback and are excited about the competition the No. 7 Hurricanes present.

Clemson defensive lineman Justin Mascoll spoke with the media on Tuesday and said he's looking forward to the opportunity.

"It's always exciting. We faced a pretty mobile quarterback last week (Brennan Armstrong) so it's going to be interesting," Mascoll said. "(King) is a phenomenal athlete and phenomenal quarterback. He makes a lot of throws and we've seen what he can do with his feet. It's going to be a good one."

Mascoll said the prospect of getting after a mobile quarterback isn't lost on the Tiger defense. They are eager to get physical with King who many describe as more of a running back once he takes off.

"We love it. But at the end of the day, he's still a quarterback and he can still throw the ball. It's going to be a good challenge for us as a defense and help us grow. I can't wait to see him out there."

A redshirt sophomore from Georgia, Mascoll is coming off a solid game for the Tigers in which he posted five tackles and recorded his first career sack in the 41-23 triumph over Virginia last weekend.

That performance Saturday night against the Cavaliers is building his confidence in being able to make an impact when his number is called.

"It felt great. It was definitely a humbling experience and gave me a lot more confidence to know that I can come out here and step up to help the team the best I can."