SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Mascoll, Tigers Eager To Line Up Against D'Eriq King

Christopher Hall

The No. 1 Clemson Tigers face off against arguably the best quarterback in college football every day in practice but will face a different type of challenge Saturday night when Miami quarterback D'Eriq King trots out onto the field at Death Valley. 

King has ignited the Miami offense through the first three games and Clemson realizes it must clear a major hurdle this weekend. However, the Tigers have been in this position before against a quality quarterback and are excited about the competition the No. 7 Hurricanes present. 

Clemson defensive lineman Justin Mascoll spoke with the media on Tuesday and said he's looking forward to the opportunity. 

"It's always exciting. We faced a pretty mobile quarterback last week (Brennan Armstrong) so it's going to be interesting," Mascoll said. "(King) is a phenomenal athlete and phenomenal quarterback. He makes a lot of throws and we've seen what he can do with his feet. It's going to be a good one." 

Mascoll said the prospect of getting after a mobile quarterback isn't lost on the Tiger defense. They are eager to get physical with King who many describe as more of a running back once he takes off. 

"We love it. But at the end of the day, he's still a quarterback and he can still throw the ball. It's going to be a good challenge for us as a defense and help us grow. I can't wait to see him out there." 

A redshirt sophomore from Georgia, Mascoll is coming off a solid game for the Tigers in which he posted five tackles and recorded his first career sack in the 41-23 triumph over Virginia last weekend. 

That performance Saturday night against the Cavaliers is building his confidence in being able to make an impact when his number is called. 

"It felt great. It was definitely a humbling experience and gave me a lot more confidence to know that I can come out here and step up to help the team the best I can." 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baylon Spector: 'We're Excited Just Like We Are Every Other Game'

Clemson host seventh ranked Miami this weekend and linebacker Baylon Spector says while the team is excited, the excitement level is the same as it is for any other opponent

JP-Priester

Tigers in the NFL: Hunter Renfrow's Work Ethic Could Earn Raider WR More Targets

Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow was fined $15,000 by the NFL this week and nearly made his first start of the season for the Las Vegas Raiders, but he's still likely to see targets Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Heads Into Fall Camp Looking to Replace Two Starting Pitchers

Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee met with the media recently and discussed a number of topics, including having to replace two weekend starters from last seasons team.

JP-Priester

Hard Work Paying Off For Clemson's Rodgers

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers said Tuesday he is looking forward to the challenge the Miami secondary presents and spoke about his leadership role among the Clemson receiving group

Travis Boland

What They Are Saying: 'This is Not a Big Game For Clemson'

Miami head coach Manny Diaz says Saturday isn't a big deal for Clemson; wants Miami to become more comfortable playing in hype-filled games

Christopher Hall

Deshaun Watson Makes History, Again

Houston will make history Sunday marking the first time in the franchise has ever had an African-American head coach and quarterback duo

Christopher Hall

5 Crazy Facts From Clemson's 2015 Rout of Miami

This week, Clemson hosts Miami, which suffered one of its most embarrassing losses in school history to the Tigers in 2015. Here are five reasons that the game still stands out.

Brad Senkiw

Fowler Just Hoping For A Good Game

ESPN college football analyst Chris Fowler said Clemson players are aware of the target they have on them as the top-ranked Tigers prepare to face the seventh-ranked Miami Hurricanes Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

Travis Boland

Clemson Expecting Fast, Physical Miami Defensive Front

No. 1 Clemson hosts No. 7 Miami this weekend and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney says his team is prepared to face a big, physical, and fast defensive front on Saturday night in Death Valley

JP-Priester

Added Emphasis On Ball Security Paying Off For Trevor Lawrence and Tigers

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence says the team has made a concerted effort to take better care of the ball and it is paying off as Lawrence has thrown 314 pass attempts without being intercepted

JP-Priester