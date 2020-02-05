Meet Clemson's 2020 Recruiting Class

Ajou Ajou

Overview: First Clemson football signee from Canada … has played two years of high school football (one in Canada and one at Clearwater Academy International)…as a high school athlete in Edmonton, also played basketball and competed as a high jumper … follows in the footsteps of Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross as 6-4 Clemson receivers.

Sergio Allen

6-1, 217

Fort Valley, Georgia

Peach County High School

Head Coach: Chad Campbell

Overview: Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 2, 2020 … semifinalist for the High School Butkus Award … consensus top 200 player nationally who is rated among the top 10 players in the country at his position by ESPN, PrepStar and 247Sports … a winner who saw his high school team post a 48-9 record in his four years as a starter … played linebacker all four years and saw action as a tight end as a sophomore in 2017 … his Peach County team was among the final eight of the state playoffs all four years, including two runner-up finishes, one semifinalist finish and one quarterfinal finish … completed his 51-game high school career with 357 total tackles, including 222 solo … ranks in top five in school history in career tackles … posted 45 tackles for loss, including 15 sacks, and 48 quarterback hurries.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 150 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also ranked him as the second-best inside linebacker and 16th-best player in Georgia … PrepStar Magazine ranked him as the No. 165 overall player, the sixth-best inside linebacker and 19th-best player in Georgia … 247Sports ranked him as the No. 191 overall player, the 11th-best inside linebacker and the 21st-best player in Georgia … named to the 2019 preseason Super 11 team named by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Coach Brent Venables Analysis:

"He's the total package. He's got an incredible personality, really outgoing, well-spoken, tremendous humility. Comes from a great family. His momma Jessica, such a sweet, tough lady. And he does come from a great program, a very tradition rich program there with coach at Peach County High School and coach Campbell. They know how to win, and they coach toughness if they coach with anything else. And Sergio epitomizes that. But great in the classroom. Great in the community. He's a giver of his time and he's a great teammate and just a very, very thankful spirit to him. And just he's going to be a monster on the field for us."

Demarkcus Bowman

5-10, 190

Lakeland, Florida

Lakeland High School

Head Coach: Bill Castle

Overview: Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 … one of the top running backs in the nation and a unanimous five-star prospect who rushed for 5,081 yards in three years at Lakeland High School in Florida … averaged an incredible 11.4 yards per rush and scored 71 touchdowns during his career … posted 26 games with at least 100 yards in his career … averaged 145 yards rushing in his 35 career games … led Lakeland to a 15-0 record and 7A State Championship as a junior in 2018, matching Clemson’s 15-0 championship season that year as well … comes to Clemson from the same high school as Pitt running back A.J. Davis, the Panthers’ leading rusher in 2019 … named a 2019 preseason first-team All-American by USA Today and first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated and USA Today.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 16 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the second-best running back in the nation and the top player in Florida … listed as the No. 19 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also called him the No. 2 running back and the top player in the state of Florida … 247Sports called him the No. 21 overall player in the nation, the second-best running back and the third-best player in Florida … Rivals.com ranked him the 24th-best player in the nation, the third-best running back and the second-best player from Florida.

Coach Tony Elliott Analysis:

"I just want to say, recruiting a young man like DeMarkcus is a team effort to go into the state of Florida and to get a town like this, number one player in the state, best running back in the country. So shout out to Coach Will Baylor, his high school coach, that helped us a lot, just got, was heavily involved.



"But what I'll say about DeMarkcus, is DeMarkcus knew early on what he wanted. He wanted to come to Clemson. So he came to camp as a sophomore, and just like Capehart, I challenged him to make sure that he did everything he needed to do to be able to earn that opportunity. And once he committed, he's been solid.



"Very, very difficult to get a guy from Lakeland. Now you've got to understand that's Florida country. They've had a lot of great players go to the University of Florida, but he held strong. He was completely committed, never wavered and excited about his future."

Bryan Bresee

6-5, 290

Damascus, Maryland

Damascus High School

Head Coach: Eric Wallich

Overview: Signed as the top-ranked overall player in the nation by Rivals.com and 247Sports … will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020 … ranked by most as the top defensive player in the nation and among the top five players overall … two-time first-team USA Today All-American in 2018 and 2019 who was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland as a junior in 2018 … participated in the Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019.

Rankings: Listed as the No. 1 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also called him the top defensive tackle in the nation and the top player in the state of Maryland … ranked as the top overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, the top defensive tackle and the top player in Maryland … ranked as the No. 2 player in the nation by PrepStar, the top defensive tackle in the nation and the top player in Maryland … rated as the No. 4 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which listed him as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the nation and top player in Maryland … named first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated.

Coach Todd Bates Analysis:

"Man, quick story on Bryan. Man, it's fourth and four in the game to go to the Championship Game. His coach calls a time out, and he asked him, they were going over what play they're going to call, and Brian butted in, and he said, Coach, I can get you four yards. 34 yards later, it's a touchdown."

Demonte Capehart

6-5, 290

Hartsville, South Carolina

Hartsville High School

Head Coach: Jeff Calabrese

IMG Academy (Fla.)

Head Coach: Kevin Wright

Overview: Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. … rated as a five-star defensive tackle according to most organizations … made great improvement during his senior year, jumping 29 spots in final Rivals.com ranking at end of the year … played three years at Hartsville High School in South Carolina before going to IMG Academy for the 2019 season … participated in the 2019 Opening in Frisco, Texas, in the summer of 2019.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 27 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the second-best defensive tackle and second-best player from the state of South Carolina … listed as No. 35 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, the second-best defensive tackle and the sixth-best player in the state… ranked as No. 35 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, the third-best defensive tackle and the fifth-best player in the state… ranked as No. 52 player in the nation overall, the second-best defensive tackle and second-best player of South Carolina origin by PrepStar … listed as the second-best player from South Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … named first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated.

Coach Todd Bates Analysis:

'We challenged Demonte. He came here as a freshman account, and this is one thing I love about this program. He wasn't ready, didn't have his grades all the way right. And we let him know, man, you get your grades up, you got a bright future in this game, but you got to get serious academically. And when we challenged him that way, he didn't make below a B that whole next year. So, excited about this young man."

Fred Davis

6-1, 185

Jacksonville, Florida

Trinity Christian Academy

Head Coach: Verlon Dorminey

Overview: Consensus top-60 player nationally … will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … MaxPreps Preseason First-Team All-American in 2019 … was a multi-dimensional weapon for Trinity Christian Academy … posted 101 tackles in 37 career games, adding four interceptions, 30 passes defensed, two caused fumbles and a blocked kick … averaged eight yards per carry on offense … also played quarterback and threw for three touchdown passes in a game … also returned kicks.

Rankings: Rated as the No. 25 player in the nation by PrepStar, which called him third-best cornerback and second-best player in Florida … ranked as the 28th-best overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which also called him the third-best cornerback and the fourth-best player in Florida … ranked as the No. 45 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also ranked him as the fourth-best cornerback and 10th-best player from Florida … ranked as the No. 56 player in the nation by 247Sports, the sixth-best cornerback and the 10th-best player from Florida.

Coach Mike Reed Analysis:



"A young man who comes very skillful, loves to compete, loves the game of football. Coming from a great family. It makes it easy when you deal with less drama. It makes my job a lot easier. You don't have a kid that's going all over the place visiting. He committed and was locked in. I'm truly blessed to have a young man like him that to come here and play for us and make us better."

Sage Ennis

6-4, 230

Graceville, Florida

Lincoln High School

Head Coach: Quinn Gray

Overview: All-around athlete who looks to play tight end for the Tigers but had experience at defensive end, quarterback and tight end during his career … started at quarterback as a sophomore … scored nine touchdowns on just 23 carries as a goal line Wildcat back as a junior in 2018 … recorded 113 receptions for 1,783 yards and 17 touchdowns over his career as a tight end … scored at least one touchdown of at least 50 yards in each of his three seasons playing the position … rushed for 13 touchdowns, giving him 30 total rushing and receiving touchdowns for his career … named first-team FACA All-District, Tallahassee QB Club Student Athlete of the Year and team MVP as a team captain in 2019.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 18 tight end in the nation according to PrepStar … ranked as the No. 5 H-Back/TE by ESPN.com.

Coach Danny Pearman Analysis:

"Really funny how things have worked out for him. The good Lord shined on them. His dad is trying to start a church in Charlotte, like coach mentioned. And just really excited to have him. He's from Lincoln High School there in Tallahassee, which is really right across the street from another school. And I kind of thought we might be wasting time, and the worst thing you want to do is waste coach Sweeney's time. My time's okay. I can go down there and figure it out. But not to be dragging coach down there and figuring it out right across the street from Florida State. So Sage, we're glad to have him. Look forward to coaching him, and he's going to be a great part of our team."

Malcolm Greene

5-11, 185

Richmond, Virginia

Highland Springs High School

Head Coach: Loren Johnson

Overview: Four-star signee who originally committed to LSU … played on 5A state championship teams in Virginia as a sophomore and junior.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 214 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, the No. 17 defensive back and the No. 3 player in Virginia … rated as the No. 253 overall player in the nation, No. 24 defensive back and No. 6 player in Virginia by PrepStar … ranked as 20th-best defensive back in the nation by ESPN.com, which listed him as the No. 9 overall player in Virginia.

Coach Mike Reed Analysis:

"When you say Clemson man, I think of this young man right here. I'm getting a little choked up because I love the kid. That is why, excuse me, I was able to go back in and recruit him. You talk about a young man who wanted to be here, who was patient. In a society that doesn't teach patience anymore, for me to sit there and keep telling this young man, "Believe in process, believe in the process." He did.



"My wife tells me I get too emotional when I recruit. You've got to be patient with me on that. But this kid, like I said, is a guy that you can go to war. Okay? He's gone by in academically, athletically. He'll be one of our young men that'll be a standout in their community. I mean, just a great young man and the fact that I get the opportunity to coach him, it's going to be special. I believe in him. We believe in him. He is going to be great her."

Trent Howard

6-4, 285

Birmingham, Ala.

Briarwood Christian High School

Head Coach: Matthew Forester

Overall: One of the most versatile offensive linemen in the Clemson freshman class who played all five positions on the line in high school … started at multiple offensive line positions in 2019 based on whom was the best defensive lineman his team would face … originally committed to Georgia Tech … was the sixth offensive line commitment in this class … his father, Johnny, was a teammate of Dabo Swinney at Alabama, including during its 1992 National Championship season.

Coach Robbie Caldwell Analysis:

"Tell you how versatile he is. He played every snap in the Mississippi, Alabama, all-star game and snap for punts and extra points. He's been in our camp every year. We knew him inside and out, very special, very special to have."

Mitchell Mayes

6-4, 315

Raleigh, North Carolina

Leesville Road High School

Head Coach: Ben Kolstad

Overview: Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … one of six offensive linemen in this Clemson class, and is ranked as the second-best offensive tackle in the nation by ESPN.com … could contribute to 2020 Clemson offensive line that graduates four starters from its 2019 unit … rated as a five-star by many services.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 14 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also called him the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 2 player from the state of North Carolina … ranked as the 64th-best player overall by PrepStar, which ranked him as the fourth-best offensive tackle in the nation and second-best player in North Carolina … ranked as the fourth-best player in North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … ranked No. 136 by Rivals.com overall, which ranked him as the third-best offensive tackle in the nation and fifth-best player from North Carolina.

Coach Robbie Caldwell Analysis:

"Mitchell came down to camp, but didn't get to participate. He had an injury, but we followed him all along. Of course, he's from Raleigh as coach said. Great people, knew what he wanted, committed and he stayed right there in a great group of guys that all have a chat line. They've helped really recruit this class. It's very special."

RJ Mickens

6-0, 190

Westlake, Texas

Southlake Carroll High School

Head Coach: Riley Dodge

Overview: Will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 4, 2020 … listed among the top defensive backs in the nation by many services … all-around player who helped Southlake Carroll as a safety and receiver who is slated to play safety at Clemson … ranked as the second-best safety in the nation by PrepStar … for his career as four-year starter, recorded 211 tackles, eight interceptions and 40 passes defensed … offensively, added 61 receptions for 1,092 yards and 14 touchdowns … was also an outstanding punt returner with 29 career returns for 574 yards, a 19.8-yard average … son of former NFL player Ray Mickens, Sr.

Rankings: Ranked as No. 33 overall player in the nation, the second-best safety and fourth-best player in Texas by PrepStar … 247Sports ranked Mickens as the No. 98 overall player, the seventh-best safety and the 15th-best player in the state of Texas … ESPN.com listed Mickens as the No. 138 overall player, the 12th-best safety and the 22nd-best player in Texas … listed as the No. 194 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com … was a preseason second-team MaxPreps All-American for 2019.

Coach Mickey Conn Analysis:

"RJ Mickens, unbelievable. He's an unbelievable kid. Unbelievable player too. We got a really good one in RJ. His dad played a long time in the NFL and was a great player, and he also played at Texas A & M. So to go in there and get this guy, and get him away from Texas A & M is unbelievable. But his intelligence level, this kid's been starting since the ninth grade in the state of Texas at the highest level at South Lake Carroll.

"To get this guy to come here is going to be amazing, especially with the style of defense that we run. He's going to be a great player for us."

Myles Murphy

6-5, 265

Marietta, Georgia

Hillgrove High School

Head Coach: Phillip Ironside

Overview: One of the top defensive ends in the nation who is listed as one of the top 10 overall players in the nation by ESPN.com, 247Sports and Rivals.com … consensus five-star prospect by every service … will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020.

Rankings: Listed as the No. 3 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the No. 2 defensive end in the nation and No. 1 player in state of Georgia … listed as the No. 5 overall player in the nation, the top defensive end and the top player in Georgia by PrepStar … ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, the top defensive end and No. 1 player in Georgia … Rivals.com ranked him as the ninth overall player in the nation, No. 2 defensive end and top player in Georgia … named to the Atlanta Journal Constitution preseason Super 11 team for 2019.

Coach Lemanski Hall Analysis:

"I'm excited about Miles Murphy. First time I met him, and he came to our camp, and we were like, wow, who is this guy? And just to be able to come into it in our room. He's going to fit well. Long kid, can run, very physical, can rush the passer, coming from a great family. He's definitely a Clemson fit."

Walker Parks

6-5, 275

Lexington, Kentucky

Frederick Douglass High School

Head Coach: Brian Landis

Overview: First Clemson signee from the state of Kentucky since Justin Miller in 2002 … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … one of six offensive linemen to sign in this class … unanimous top-100 player nationally.

Rankings: Rivals.com ranked Parks as the No. 59 best player in the nation, eighth-best at his position and the No. 2 player in Kentucky … listed as the 63rd-best overall player, eighth-best offensive tackle and best player in Kentucky by PrepStar … ranked as the No. 71 overall player by 247Sports, seventh-best at his position and second-best in the state of Kentucky … ranked as No. 89 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, the 13th-best offensive tackle and second-best player in Kentucky.

Coach Robbie Caldwell Analysis:

"He came to camp and he was a rolling ball of butcher knives. I'm going to tell you. He came out there in and old man t-shirt. Now I wouldn't know about that, but they say to us what they are and whipped everybody. So great joy to recruit."

Kobe Pryor

5-11, 216

Cedartown, Georgia

Cedartown High School

Head Coach: Doyle Kelley

Overview: All-around athlete who played football, basketball and baseball over his career at Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Ga. … Averaged over 7.0 yards per attempt in his career as a running back.

Coach Tony Elliot Analysis:

"First you've got to understand, you go into Cedartown Georgia. That's Bulldog country. That is the home of Nick Chubb. And what I like about this young man is, he's so humble, such a hard worker. And if you notice the last couple of guys that we've had in a running back room, has come out of a little, small country town. They just got an edge to them. And I think he's a great compliment to DeMarkcus. Like you said, you've got thunder, and you've got lightning. But this guy is very, very elusive as well for a big guy, catches the ball well out of the backfield, plays from quarterback. So I think that you guys are going to be excited about Kobe Pryor.

Trenton Simpson

6-3, 224

Charlotte, North Carolina

Mallard Creek High School

Head Coach: Michael Palmieri

Overview: Five-star linebacker who committed to Clemson on Dec. 14, 2019 and signed with the Tigers four days later … will play in Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 in Orlando … rated as the top player in the state of North Carolina according to many services … won the Arnold R. Solomon Award for the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Year from NCPreps.com in 2019 … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 13 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as the second-best linebacker and top player in North Carolina … Rivals.com rated Simpson as the No. 26 overall player, the second-best linebacker and top player in North Carolina … ESPN.com ranked Simpson No. 107 overall, the 11th-best linebacker and fourth-best player in North Carolina … listed as the top player in North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … named first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated.

Coach Brent Venables Analysis:

"And Trenton really, again, he epitomized what it is to be a leader, to be a person of excellence, great student, tremendous football player, just scratching the surface. He's only played linebacker for a year. And the best is yet to come for him. And so this kind of for us on defense, in this class, it's just an incredible class where we hit every position across the board. It's kind of like how we finished last year with an exclamation mark, and just really appreciate he and his family for never losing trust in us."

Kevin Swint

6-3, 245

Carrollton, Georgia

Carrollton High School

Head Coach: Sean Calhoun

Overview: One of the most productive defensive players in the state of Georgia over the last four years … four–year starter who recorded 41.5 career sacks among his 359.5 tackles … outstanding leader who was a three-time captain as voted by his teammates … two-time all-state selection … was a High School Butkus Award semifinalist along with Clemson signee and classmate Sergio Allen.

Rankings: Listed as the No. 137 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, the 13th-best linebacker and the 14th-best player in Georgia … ranked as the No. 171 overall player, seventh-best linebacker and 21st-best player in Georgia by PrepStar.

Coach Brent Venables Analysis:

"Again, you talk about Peach County and Carrollton High School where Kevin's from there in Atlanta, just those are two of the best programs in the state of Georgia. And Kevin's been a great player for them since his freshman year, just as a Sergio was at Peach County. And Kevin's a heavy handed, thick, downhill linebacker, tremendously well coached, great skill as a pass rusher. They bring him pressuring him a lot in their three, four defense. He's got concrete in his helmet. Really, really sharp, intelligent young guy. Football's in their blood. His dad was a great player down there in Georgia as well in high school. And then his brother's a college football coach as well. And I'm just really excited. He and Sergio are going to be roommates and he's one of the premier linebackers in all high school football."

Paul Tchio

6-5, 300

Milton, Georgia

Milton High School

Head Coach: Adam Clack

Overview: Will play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … one of six offensive line signees in the 2020 class.

Rankings: Listed as the No. 85 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, the third-best offensive guard and the ninth-best player in Georgia … ranked as the No. 143 overall player in the nation, the fifth-best offensive guard and the 15th-best player in Georgia by ESPN.com … ranked No. 150 overall, the seventh-best offensive guard and 18th-best player in Georgia by PrepStar … ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 140 overall, the fourth-best offensive guard and 17th-best player in Georgia … named to the Atlanta Journal Constitution 2019 Preseason Super 11 team … played some Wildcat quarterback for his high school despite weighing 300 pounds.

Coach Robbie Caldwell Analysis:

"Great young man. His coach said a year ago he weighed 340 pounds. Right now, he's 280 and looks very sleek. Plays both ways, three technique and on offense, guard and tackle. It's going to be a pleasure to have."

Tanner Tessmann

6-3, 200

FC Dallas Developmental Academy

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama

Overall: Slated to contribute to two athletic teams at Clemson, as he will play football and men’s soccer … signed a scholarship with men’s soccer but, by virtue of playing football as well, must also count as a football scholarship per NCAA rules … did not play high school football … one of the top 25 high school soccer players in the nation, expected to be a key contributor for Mike Noonan’s top 5 Clemson soccer team … rostered with the United States Under-20 Men’s National soccer team during most recent training camp this past September in Slovenia, and is expected to compete for a spot on the U.S. 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup team.

Coach Dabo Swinney Analysis:

"And so this guy just, you think BT Potter but much taller, but that type of power, kicking the ball out of the end zone and literally has the range from 60 something yards.



"I mean it's just incredible. Can punt, can do anything. So he'll be a guy that will come in and obviously going to play both. And it's been a while since I've had... Buckholtz was a guy that played both and did a pretty good job for us. Mark Buckhholtz, played soccer and played football as well his last couple of years. But Tanner will be an impactful guy as he goes through his Clemson journey. So hopefully we'll have an opportunity to win a national championship in two sports, in soccer and football before he gets out of here. So we're super excited about Tanner Tessmann."

Bryn Tucker

6-5, 292

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville Catholic High School

Head Coach: Steve Matthews

Overview: Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 2, 2020 … one of six offensive line signees in the class of 2020 … looks to continue the tradition of strong offensive players from the Knoxville area … went to same high school as current Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers and hails from the same area as receiver Tee Higgins.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 132 overall player in the nation, the fourth-best offensive tackle and the fifth-best player in Tennessee by ESPN.com … rated as the No. 188 overall player, 10th-best offensive tackle and ninth-best player in Tennessee by PrepStar … ranked as the No. 207 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which also listed him as the No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in the state of Tennessee.

Coach Robbie Caldwell Analysis:

"Kind of developed a relationship. He's a big wide body. Got the same hairdo as Jackson Carmen. Don't confuse the two, but it's going to be a joy and always got a smile on his face, wonderful family. It's going to be very special."

D.J. Uiagalelei

6-5, 213

Inland Empire, California

St. John Bosco High School

Head Coach: Jason Negro

Overview: Listed as the top player in the nation by PrepStar and ranked second according to Rivals.com behind Clemson signee and classmate Bryan Bresee … top quarterback in the nation according to Rivals.com and PrepStar … named a USA Today All-American after leading his team to No. 1 ranking by MaxPreps and USA Today after guiding them to a 7A state championship in California … will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas … National Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-American by USA Today in 2018 as a junior … threw for 10,496 yards in his high school career and had 127 career touchdowns against just 11 interceptions … completed 585-of-871 passes for a 66 percent completion mark … averaged 18 yards per completion … also rushed for 1,103 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career, a 6.1 yard-per-carry average.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the nation, the best quarterback and best player in California by PrepStar … ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which also called him the top quarterback and top player in California … 247Sports ranked him the No. 2 overall player in the nation, the top pro-style quarterback and top player from California.

Coach Brandon Streeter Analysis:

"I mean it's just been so fun recruiting DJ and his family. And as you all know, to get a kid to come here, it's about a fit. And when you go all the way to California, all right, you got to make sure that they're a fit. And I remember the first phone call I had with DJ, and I was just real and straight up with him about the process and said, listen, I've heard that you have some interest in us. And after I watched your film, I got a lot of interest in you. But it's not just about that, and it's about a fit. And so I said, listen, if I come out and see you in the spring, you need to come to camp. And he said, coach, I'm serious about this thing. And so I went out and saw him and got to meet the coaches and talk to the coaches about him, and then he came out to summer camp and it was special for him to see the culture.





"And it really showed that he was a perfect fit. And he said that from the first day that he got here and came to camp. And then like I said, just got to be around our people. It was a really neat process. And then since then, we felt like we had a really good chance with him and he was able to commit on his mother's birthday. So on Tasha's birthday, May the fifth, he was able to commit. So it's been a special road with him and just excited for him and his new journey here."

Tyler Venables

5-10, 190

Norman, Oklahoma

Daniel High School (S.C.)

Head Coach: Jeff Fruster

Overview: Played quarterback for nearby Daniel High School but is expected to play safety at Clemson … ranks as the school’s career passing yardage leader with 6,927 yards … totaled 73 touchdown passes and 38 rushing touchdowns in three years as a quarterback … comes to Clemson from the same high school that produced DeAndre Hopkins, Shaq Lawson and Kyle Young, players that became All-Americans at Clemson … will play for South Carolina in the Shrine Bowl on Dec. 21 … son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and brother of Clemson linebacker Jake Venables … ranked as the 12th-best player in South Carolina by PrepStar … ranked as the 19th-best overall player in South Carolina by the Charlotte Observer.

Coach Mickey Conn Analysis:

"First off, let me just thank Julie and Brent for letting me walk his name down here. What an honor it is to represent their family and have the honor to coach T-bone. Really looking forward to it. My son plays over at Daniel, so I got to see a lot of games this year. Of course, he played both ways, both at quarterback and defensive back, but pulled his hamstring. If you've ever pulled a hamstring, I mean, it's paralyzing. You can't do anything. Well this guy, all he did his tape it up and go back out there and play the rest of the season with a torn hamstring for his team.



"They go undefeated, had a undefeated season and I believe lost in the quarter finals. But just unbelievable physical, tough, hard-nosed kid. Yes, sir. No, sir. It's going to be an honor to coach this young man. In fact, he's at the Shrine Bowl right now getting ready to play in the all-star game. Just couldn't be more happy, more excited to coach a kid like this. Man, he's going to ramp up the intensity definitely in my room. So excited about that."

E.J. Williams

6-3.5, 190

Phenix City, Alabama

Central High School

Head Coach: Jamey Dubose

Overall: Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 2, 2020 … consensus national top-125 player who will contribute to Clemson’s outstanding wide receiver tradition … comes to Clemson from same school as current Tigers receiver Justyn Ross and safety Ray Thornton III … MVP for the Alabama team in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game on Dec. 14, posting six catches for 98 receiving yards in the game … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019.

Rankings: Listed the No. 98 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also ranked him as the fourth-best player in Alabama … ranked No. 112 overall and fourth-best player in Alabama by PrepStar … ESPN.com ranked Williams as the No. 124 overall player in the nation and sixth-best player in Alabama … listed No. 132 overall by Rivals.com, the fourth-best player in Alabama.

Coach Tyler Grisham Analysis:

"EJ, man, he's long, he's tall, he's got good speed, good quickness, great hands. And what's cool about it, he was, he was the MVP for the Alabama team in the Alabama, Mississippi, All Star Game. And so I texted him, I saw he had a good stat line, but I didn't know that. I didn't see that he was MVP. He didn't even mention it to me. I had to find out later on, I'm like, Hey man, why don't you say something? He's like, Coach, we lost the game. It doesn't matter. That's the kind of guys we have in this program, and I cannot wait to coach him. And a couple more, maybe, later on the day you'll be hearing about."

John Williams

6-5, 280

Canton, Georgia

Creekview High School

Head Coach: Trevor Williams

Overview: One of six offensive line signees in the Clemson class of 2020.

Rankings: Rated as the No. 220 overall player in the nation, 22nd-best offensive tackle and 25th-best player in Georgia by PrepStar Magazine.

Coach Robbie Caldwell Analysis:

"Well, John was the bell cow as you said. He committed first and he helped recruit this class and a great student. He had hurt his shoulder and had to recover from that, but had a great senior year. We're excited where he's headed."

Tre Williams

6-3, 300

Windsor, Connecticut

St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.)

Head Coach: Joe Casamento

Overview: Selected to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … helped St. John’s College High School go 9-1 in 2018 and rank 20th in the nation (second in the Washington, D.C. area) by MaxPreps … qualified for The Opening national camp last summer and made final top 10 of the lineman event.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 39 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the fourth-best defensive tackle and third-best player in Maryland … 247Sports ranks Williams as the 57th-best player in the nation, the seventh-best defensive tackle and third-best player in Washington, D.C. … PrepStar ranked Williams as No. 67 player in the nation, fourth-best defensive tackle and third-best player in Washington, D.C. … Rivals.com listed him as the No. 206 overall player in the nation, 16th-best defensive tackle and third-best player in Washington D.C area.

Coach Todd Bates Analysis:

"I'll tell you what, Trey, he grew up in Connecticut pulling for a certain Number 42 they used to play here. So Christian Wilkins, that's one of the guys that he tried to model his game after. And he's just a joy to be around, man. You won't meet a guy, he's never at a loss for words, number one. He'll light up any room, and he never meets a person he doesn't meet. And he also matches that with work ethic."

