Meet New Clemson Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley

Dabo Swinney has been busy making moves to ensure his Clemson Tigers remain one of the nation's more prominent programs.

On Thursday Swinney fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, after just one full season calling the plays, and is set to replace him with former TCU coordinator Garrett Riley, who is considered one of the brightest young offensive minds in the sport.

Riley is the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, and will now have the opportunity of coaching an offense led by rising sophomore Cade Klubnik, as he enters his first season as Clemson's starting quarterback.

Riley will be tasked with improving a unit that finished 48th in total offense and 30th in scoring offense last season. While those were dramatic improvements over what Clemson did offensively in 2021, it wasn't enough, as Swinney decided to go outside the program to get someone in an effort to help the Tigers get back to the College Football Playoff, after failing to reach it in each of the past two seasons.

It's a move that seems fairly reminiscent of 2011 when Swinney fired then-offensive coordinator Billy Napier and hired Chad Morris. Morris completely revamped the Tigers' offense, and it feels like something similar is coming with the hiring of Riley.

Riley played quarterback at Texas Tech for the recently passed Mike Leach, and is now one of his coaching proteges, running a variation of the Air Raid offense. He has coached every offensive position, outside of the offensive line, during his collegiate career, and is known for being bold and aggressive.

In his only season as a member of Sonny Dykes' staff at TCU, Riley helped guide the Horned Frogs on a surprising run to the national title game and was named the Broyles Award winner, an award given out annually to the nation's top assistant.

Despite the blowout loss to Georgia, TCU ranked 27th in the nation in total offense (455 YPG) this season and ninth in scoring offense (38.8 PPG). Horned Frogs QB Max Duggan was also a Heisman finalist under Riley's tutelage after throwing for 3,698 yards in 2022, with 32 touchdown passes to just eight interceptions.

Prior to his stint at TCU, Riley spent two years serving in the same role at SMU, where his units finished ranked in the Top 15 in total offense and scoring offense both seasons. In 2020, his first season calling plays, Riley's offense scored 38.6 points per game, generating 494.5 yards per contest. In 2021, the Mustangs scored 38.8 points per game, averaging 466.8 yards per contest.

He began his college coaching career at D-III Augustana (Illinois) College in 2012. A year later, he joined Lincoln at East Carolina under head coach Ruffin McNeil as a graduate assistant before being named the outside receivers coach.

Riley then moved on to Kansas in 2016, where he started out as an offensive analyst. He was promoted to QB coach in 2017, then was put in charge of coaching the tight ends and fullbacks in 2018.

Riley joined Eliah Drinkwitz's staff at App State in 2019, where he served as the RB coach. He was set to be promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020 but ultimately decided to take the same position at SMU.

As a player, Riley played for the Red Raiders in 2008 and 2008, before transferring to Stephen F Austin in 2010, where he played in 11 games and helped lead the Lumberjacks to a 9-3 record and a Southland Conference Championship.

