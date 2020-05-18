AllClemson
Merriweather: Swinney's Always Been a Player's Coach

JP-Priester

Dabo Swinney has always been known for his tireless work ethic. 

Even early on in his first season as a young wide receivers coach on Tommy Bowden's staff, Reggie Merriweather noticed something different in him.

Throughout the years, Merriweather has had the privilege of seeing Swinney grow as a coach. He's also had the privilege of watching that growth from more than one perspective. 

As a freshman running back when Swinney first arrived in Clemson in 2003, Merriweather got to see the younger Swinney in action. To him, it was apparent early on what kind of coach Swinney would be.

"One day after practice," Merriweather told AllClemson.com. "I think it was Coach (Brad) Scott who was giving announcements, and he just stopped and started wailing on the wide receiver group. 'If those guys would learn how to block, catch- my boys wouldn't be having to work so hard,' or something like that."

"And here comes little Dabo Swinney," Merriweather said. "He was out of the circle, dang near the water coolers. He comes out of the back flailing and screaming, and yelling, and we turn around like, 'Who is this guy.' He kind of got that player's coach vibe from then."

Now, as Merriweather enters his fourth season as the sideline reporter for the Clemson Tigers Radio Network, he's gotten to see the elder Swinney up close and personal. 

That tireless work ethic is still present, as he never misses an opportunity to teach. He's also still hard at work at implementing that vision he's always had for the program.

"He's a spark plug," Merriweather said. "Obviously, he never misses an opportunity to one, correct a guy. Two, to praise a guy. And three, obviously he's not scared to go after that C.J. Spiller, James Davis, that Jacoby Ford. He's not intimidated by Texas, the USCs, Notre Dames. None of those schools. Because he has a vision. He has a game-plan."

