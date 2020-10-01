SI.com
AllClemson
Mike Jones Jr. Spent His Bye Week Watching Film

Christopher Hall

Clemson players are back in the football bubble after enjoying having a free weekend courtesy of the bye week. In the current Covid-19 landscape, bye weeks are unlike any other in the past, and now what players and coaches do on their downtime matters more than ever.

The Tigers had the weekend off but were due back on campus Sunday for the next round of Covid-19 testing. Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. was one of several Tigers who remained in town.

Jones met with the media via Zoom on Monday and said his weekend was spent enjoying football and watching film to prepare for Virginia.

"Yeah, I stayed in Clemson for my weekend and throughout my week. You know this is kind of what we got to do," he said. "It's like the beginning of the season to me, I've only started twice, so I was watching film throughout the week."

The redshirt sophomore linebacker said several guys came in on Sunday afternoon to watch film together as well. Despite being heavy favorites over the Cavaliers, the not taking Virginia lightly.

"We're still very on edge about playing and very excited about playing. So its a lot of guys here together trying to keep our own little Clemson bubble," he said.

As for his game, Jones said he found some areas he can improve his craft through the Tigers' first two games of 2020.

"I would say pre-snap awareness. It's hard to see it on film but I watch my play and think about 'what I was I thinking here?' and working on that and trying to continue making strides in the mental game before the snap to put myself in a better position." 

