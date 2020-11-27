SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Military Appreciation Day Holds a Special Meaning

Zach Lentz

Every Saturday in Clemson is a special one during football season — with the tailgating, food, football and Howard’s Rock. However, some carry an extra dose of pride for the Clemson football team and this Saturday is one of those extra special days.

It is not because ESPN’s Gameday is in town, nor is it because of a highly ranked opponent — in fact, this week’s opponent is the Pittsburgh Panthers

What makes this Saturday so special for Tiger players and fans alike, is that it is Military Appreciation Day for the Tigers.

It is a day that, for head coach Dabo Swinney, carries a great sense of pride. A pride that he hopes his players understand.

“I think it’s important that these guys know the history of Clemson,” Swinney said. “In World War I, the whole senior class went and joined the military — like all of them. Can you imagine being a young person today, and you’re in college and then ‘boom’ you’re all gone — off to war?

“What a privilege it is what we have here. That these guys can go to school, play football because of the sacrifice of so many and the service — that call to go and serve your country. It’s pretty special.”

Clemson has a storied military past dating back to its founding as a military college.

Beginning with the first graduating class in 1896, Clemson has sent more than 10,000 men and women into the armed services, with 489 of those men and women having paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

In fact, the entire senior class of 1917 volunteered for service during World War I. And then during the second World War, only Texas A&M and Army provided more sold Army soldiers than Clemson — the magnitude of which is not lost on the Tigers' head coach.

“The heritage at Clemson, I think it was Army and Texas A&M that had more people serve than Clemson,” Swinney said. “We had a lot of people that gave their life fighting for this country that were alums at Clemson. A lot of young people that gave up college and their dreams, just like all of these guys have these goals, because there was a bigger cause that they had to go serve for us, tod

Saturday’s game against Pitt will be Clemson's 27th Military Appreciation Day. The history of the special day dates to 1994 when Clemson had a special flyover for the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Nov. 12, just one day after Veterans Day. The flyover of four F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base during pregame was the highlight of the celebration that day.

Saturday the Tigers will not only be honoring those who have served in the past, but also those who are going to serve in the future.

With all of the glitz and glamour that comes with coaching and playing at a place like Clemson, there may not be a more meaningful day during the football season.

“I think it’s important. We play in Memorial Stadium,” Swinney said. “We’ve got the Scroll of Honor across the street. We’ve got a tremendous history here and it’s not just, ‘Well, let’s do Military Appreciation Day at Clemson.' It is deep.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Military Appreciation Day Has Special Meaning for Justyn Ross

Clemson, formally founded as Clemson Agricultural College in November 1889, was originally a military school, reflecting a belief at the time that a military atmosphere produced the highest academic excellence.

Zach Lentz

Preview and Prediction: Clemson vs. Pittsburgh

After an extended layoff, Clemson is scheduled to return to action on Saturday, Nov. 28 when the Tigers welcome the Pittsburgh Panthers on Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff in Death Valley is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Safety Nolan Turner Hasn't Forgotten 2016 Loss to Pittsburgh

Clemson safety Nolan Tuner has made it a priority to lead by example and not allow younger teammates to ever take wins for granted

Christopher Hall

Palmetto Bowl Another Victim of Unusual Season

For the first time in more than a century, Clemson and South Carolina will not meet on the football field this season and Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says that with the unusual nature of things currently, he hasn't had much time to think about the ramifications of not playing the rivalry game.

JP-Priester

Wednesday Practice Notebook: Clemson Getting Healthy, WR Joseph Ngata Undergoes Surgery

After an extra week of rest, Clemson is ready to return to action this weekend against Pittsburgh in the home finale of the 2020 season in Death Valley

Christopher Hall

Christian Wilkins Activated from Covid-19/Reserve List, Expected to Play Sunday vs Jets

Miami's 2019 fist round pick is likely to play Sunday after returning to practice following a two week stretch on the Covid-19/Reserve list

Christopher Hall

Clemson Linebacker Says FSU Players Wanted To Face Tigers

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. told a group of media members Monday that the Florida State players he talked with Saturday wanted to face the Tigers.

Travis Boland

Korey Foreman Set to Visit Clemson This Weekend

After decommitting earlier this year, 2021 defensive end Korey Foreman is planning to take an unofficial visit to Clemson this weekend for the Tigers game against Pitt.

JP-Priester

Clemson WR Amari Rodgers Excited For Final Trot Down The Hill in Death Valley

Clemson veteran wideout Amari Rodgers ready to close out career with a strong performance in his final game in Death Valley Saturday against Pittsburgh

Christopher Hall

Dabo Swinney Continues to Defend His Team, Protocols; Says FSU Should Have Forfeited

On the heels of Swofford's statement, Tuesday—during his weekly press conference— Swinney did not walk-back his comments regarding the reasoning for Saturday's postponement.

Zach Lentz