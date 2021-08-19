August 19, 2021
Murphy is Not Scared to Knock on Doors to Hold Defenders Accountable

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy has no problem when it comes to holding the new defenders accountable.
Author:

The Clemson Tigers return one of the most veteran defenses in the nation. 

 In fact, defensive coordinator Brent Venables will preside over Clemson’s most veteran group in the modern era, as Clemson returns a Swinney-era record nine defensive starters for the first time, surpassing its eight returning starters entering 2009 and 2018.

That kind of veteran leadership is a blessing for the coaches and teammates but is a nightmare for opponents.

“I feel like there is a huge safety net having James Skalski and Nolan Turner even with all the veteran defensive linemen I’m playing beside,” sophomore defensive end Myles Murphy said. “It’s such a huge safety net I have in my head because they know the tendencies of different teams, how the offense wants to play, what they want to do whether it’s a screen pass or down run or whatever.

“Skalski and those guys have it down pact and they did last year so another year just gives us another advantage."

Even though he is only a sophomore, the consensus top-10 recruit who collected Freshman All-America status from The Athletic, ESPN, Rivals and the Football Writers Association of America and was named ACC Co-Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press, is also a leader.

And much like the veteran, he has no problem when it comes to holding the new defenders accountable.

"We've got our own group chat. I've got a few checks. Honestly, just talking to each other, you know, like...there's a workout. I'm just saying, 'Hey, we're going to be at the field on Saturday at 3:00. Be there.' And if we're, and if we know you're in town and you're just like sleeping late we'll we will come to your apartment, knock on your door, reem you out, take you out of here," Murphy said. "

Pretty much forced to work out with us, not, not a negative, but well, you know, we're all out here working out."

