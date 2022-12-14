Myles Murphy Officially Announces Plans to Enter NFL Draft, Thanks Clemson Coaches, Fans

After head coach Dabo Swinney announced on Monday that DE Myles Murphy was opting out of the Orange Bowl and entering the NFL Draft, the junior took to social media to thank the coaches at Clemson, as well as the fans.

Before I begin, I just want to thank God for the blessings he has bestowed upon me and my family. Without Him, I am nothing.

I want to start by thanking my coaches, both past and present, for helping me shape me both into the man and player I am today. Your constant love and support has meant everything to me. To Coach Swinney: Thank you for bringing me into your program and making me feel at home. Coach Goodwin, Coach Hall and the entire staff: you believed in me from Day 1 and you all will forever hold a special place in my heart. Clemson football is the best of hands moving forward with you at the helm.

To the fans: You took a kid from Marietta, Georgia and made him your own. There is nothing like gameday in Clemson.

We have the best fans in the world. Wherever the future takes me, I'm better for it by having played in front of you all. I'm forever grateful to be a Tiger. You are the backbone of this program, and I am going to miss you all.

To my brothers in the locker room: We came in as teammates and left as family. I can't even begin to tell you how much you all mean to me. Going to battle with you every Saturday has been the biggest honor of my entire life. I can't thank you enough for the memories and putting it all on the line for me each and every Saturday and am so thankful Clemson brought us together.

Lastly, to my family: I love you all so much. You are my rock, my heart and my soul. I am forever indebted to you for the sacrifices you have made for me, and I love you with every fiber of my being. Everything I do, I do for you.

With that being said, after much thought and prayer, I am officially announcing that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. It has been my dream for as long as I could remember to play in the NFL, and I believe it's the right time to take that next step.

Murphy will leave Clemson credited with 139 tackles over his three-year career, with 17.5 sacks, 37 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles.

