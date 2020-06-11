NCAA Approves Practice Plan: What it Means for Clemson

The NCAA finalized a plan Thursday that would extend the preseason by two weeks, and keep college football on track to begin on time.

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee proposed a six-week preseason practice plan that was voted on by the NCAA D-I Council. The plan would allow teams to begin "required" summer athletic activities as early as July 6 for teams playing in Week Zero.

Clemson's first game is Sept. 3 in Atlanta against Georgia Tech. Under the proposed plan, coaches would be able to have access beginning July 13. During this two-week period, student-athletes could take part in eight total hours of weight training, conditioning and film study. The plan allows for only two hours of film study per week.

The following two weeks would extend coaching time up to 20 hours per week. Along with previous eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film study, student-athletes could take part in one hour per day of walk-throughs which can include footballs and one hour per day meetings including team meetings, position meetings or 1-on-1 meetings. Student-athletes are required to take two days off during this period.

In March, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he was not a fan of extending fall camp, but wanted to see schools get a chance to get back on the field.

"Just to be able to get on the field and teach your stuff and have some prep time," Swinney said in March. "There's a reason why the NFL has OTAs and different phases before they get into camp. I don't think extending camp is the right approach, but give schools opportunity to go out and have some on-field sessions, be able to do some installation, good fundamentals and teach what you want to do. Get them more prepared for camp."

According to the plan, the preseason would begin on the current legislated date which is 29 days before the school's first contest. According to a story by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the Oversight Committee decided against extending unlimited camp hours beyond the date a school begins classes.

The plan allows for coaches to have unlimited time up until the first day of classes or seven days prior to the school's first contest.

The NCAA has already allowed for student-athletes to return to campuses for voluntary workouts. Many schools opened June 1.

Tentative Clemson Schedule

July 13-23: Required summer access

July 24-Aug. 6: Summer access with walk-throughs and meetings

Aug. 7-Sept. 2: Preseason

Sept. 3: Clemson at Georgia Tech