AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

NCAA Approves Practice Plan: What it Means for Clemson

Travis Boland

The NCAA finalized a plan Thursday that would extend the preseason by two weeks, and keep college football on track to begin on time.

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee proposed a six-week preseason practice plan that was voted on by the NCAA D-I Council. The plan would allow teams to begin "required" summer athletic activities as early as July 6 for teams playing in Week Zero.

Clemson's first game is Sept. 3 in Atlanta against Georgia Tech. Under the proposed plan, coaches would be able to have access beginning July 13. During this two-week period, student-athletes could take part in eight total hours of weight training, conditioning and film study. The plan allows for only two hours of film study per week.

The following two weeks would extend coaching time up to 20 hours per week. Along with previous eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film study, student-athletes could take part in one hour per day of walk-throughs which can include footballs and one hour per day meetings including team meetings, position meetings or 1-on-1 meetings. Student-athletes are required to take two days off during this period.

In March, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he was not a fan of extending fall camp, but wanted to see schools get a chance to get back on the field.

"Just to be able to get on the field and teach your stuff and have some prep time," Swinney said in March. "There's a reason why the NFL has OTAs and different phases before they get into camp. I don't think extending camp is the right approach, but give schools opportunity to go out and have some on-field sessions, be able to do some installation, good fundamentals and teach what you want to do. Get them more prepared for camp."

According to the plan, the preseason would begin on the current legislated date which is 29 days before the school's first contest. According to a story by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the Oversight Committee decided against extending unlimited camp hours beyond the date a school begins classes. 

The plan allows for coaches to have unlimited time up until the first day of classes or seven days prior to the school's first contest.  

The NCAA has already allowed for student-athletes to return to campuses for voluntary workouts. Many schools opened June 1.

Tentative Clemson Schedule

July 13-23: Required summer access

July 24-Aug. 6: Summer access with walk-throughs and meetings

Aug. 7-Sept. 2: Preseason

Sept. 3: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lawrence, Powell, Jones Jr., Rencher Speak Out On 'Peaceful Protest' Planned Saturday

Members of the Clemson football team are expected to lead a demonstration in the wake of national protests dealing with the death of George Floyd by police in Minnesota

Travis Boland

Wilkins on Swinney: People Are Trying to Really Spin a Negative Picture

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have been in the public eye the last two weeks. But even so, current and former players are rallying around their leader.

Zach Lentz

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Tops Latest Mock Draft

Three Clemson players are in the latest NFL mock draft released by 247 Sports, including. quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who's expected to be the top overall pick.

Travis Boland

Tajh Boyd Speaks Out On Swinney's Handling Of Recent Events

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd appeared on Tiki and Tierney Tuesday to discuss Dabo Swinney's handling of race relations and social injustice.

Christopher Hall

by

Edixon1007

2019 Recap: Tigers Dismantle Deacs 52-3

Clemson routs Wake Forest 52-3 on Senior Day in Death Valley

JP-Priester

2019 Recap: Lawrence, Tigers Jump All Over Wolfpack Early

Against an N.C. State squad ravaged by injuries, Clemson improved to 10-0 and wrapped up the Atlantic Division title for the fifth consecutive season while also increasing their consecutive winning streak to 25 games.

Brad Senkiw

2022 Offensive Tackle Target: I've Always Liked Clemson

Clemson joins Greater Atlanta Christian's Addison Nichols' lengthy offer list which includes the last seven national championship-winning programs.

Christopher Hall

Rule change could bring big bucks to student athletes

Under a proposed change to the NIL the NCAA will allow student athletes to profit from their names and likenesses. Experts say an athlete like Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence could earn up to a million dollars.

Travis Boland

by

Tigerne

Clemson offer "feels like a dream" for Armella

Julian Armella is a four-star standout offensive linemen at Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, Fla. The rising junior recently received an offer from Clemson for his 34th division one offer.

Christopher Hall

Tigers Should See A Multitude Of Players Taken In 2021 Draft

When the 2021 NFL Draft rolls around next April, the Clemson Tigers should once again see a multitude of players selected.

JP-Priester