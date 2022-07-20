New Perspective Helps Fuel Leadership for 2022 Clemson Tigers

"Football adversity" isn't something Clemson has experienced very often in the last seven years, according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

For six consecutive seasons, the Tigers won the ACC and participated in the College Football Playoff, winning national titles in 2016 and 2018. But missing out on those two accomplishments last year stung in a different way.

Clemson had three losses by late October last year, essentially ending their hopes of having another great season.

"There's nobody on our team that's really had what I would call football adversity from a team standpoint," Swinney said Tuesday at his first media event of the summer. "We've had individuals have some challenges. We've had disappointment, but I don't call losing a national championship or a playoff game, that's not adversity. That's disappointing, but I wouldn't call that football adversity. Football adversity is what we dealt with last year. You're sitting there 4-3 and you've got a lot of challenges, there's a lot of things. How are you going to respond?

"I think the biggest thing for this team coming out of last year is probably just a reset on what it takes to win. More importantly, not just what it takes to win but an appreciation for what it takes to win, how hard it is to win and just winning in general."

Swinney said that was evident in the final game of the season. In a year that will long be remembered as injury-riddled, the Tigers fought back to finish 10-3 and win the Cheez-it Bowl over Iowa State.

He said it was one of the best locker rooms he's ever been in because of the "respect for winning."

As the Tigers turn the page and look for redepmtion in the 2022 season, which begins Sept. 5 against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, there are some leadership benefits ready to pay off from last year's adversity, Swinney believes.

"There are a lot of guys on this team that haven't experienced anything other than...winning championships," Swinney said. "Just a different perspective as they go into the season as far as how they've approached it, how we've worked, whether it's easy or not. I don't think so. I think every team has its own personality.

"This group has incredible leadership and a lot of veteran experience. A lot of guys that have been a part of a lot of championships, now they've got a little different perspective to go with it. I think that has given them good leadership opportunities through the spring and the summer."

