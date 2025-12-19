Former Clemson Tiger Elevated to Active Roster for NFL Team

In a league where timing and opportunity often define careers, another chapter opened in a former Clemson Tiger’s professional journey as roster moves and injuries continue to shape up NFL depth charts.

The opportunity arrived Friday afternoon, when the New York Jets announced they elevated former Clemson defensive tackle Payton Page to the active roster following a groin injury sustained by safety Tony Adams.

We've signed DT Payton Page to the active roster and placed S Tony Adams on injured reserve.



We also signed QB Hendon Hooker to the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 18, 2025

While Page’s moment arrived late in the season, it was built on months of quiet work behind the scenes.

The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, earned a summer opportunity with the Jets, then was cut in late August before rejoining the organization on the practice squad the following day, where he continued to work his way back into the team’s plans.

That same persistence and patience defined Page’s path long before he reached the professional level.

Though rated a four-star prospect coming out of North Carolina, Page began his career at Clemson without the immediate spotlight, as he was the fourth-lowest rated recruit in the 2021 class, overshadowed by other incoming defensive stars like Barrett Carter, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and Cade Denhoff.

Fortunately, it worked out for the future Jet as he ended up spending four seasons in Tiger town, developing within one of the ACC’s deepest defensive line rooms.

Through his first three seasons, Page carved out a spot as a solid rotational defensive tackle, appearing in 39 contests and recording 28 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, two fumble recoveries and one pass deflection. Still, he had yet to break that threshold of becoming a starter.

However, he was able to break that threshold by stepping into a heavier leadership role as a senior in 2024, when his teammates voted him to be a permanent captain. With that, his increased character in the locker room led to increased snaps on the field.

In his final season with the program, Page started in all 14 games and helped lead the Tigers to their first College Football Playoff appearance since 2020, sharing the defensive trenches alongside future NFL talents in Peter Woods and T.J. Parker.

He finished the year with career highs across the board of 32 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, 0.5 sacks and one pass deflection on his way to earning Third-team All-ACC honors. Additionally, he tacked on a 57-yard pick-six in his fiftieth collegiate game against The Citadel in Week 13.

While Page remains listed as a third-string option on the depth chart, he has logged five total snaps through two games this season, and could see additional action Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. EST.