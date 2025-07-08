NFL Draft Analyst Raves about Clemson Tigers' Defensive "Gold Mine"
One of the exciting reasons for Clemson football’s anticipated season is the high-end talent returning to Death Valley in 2025 that has NFL Draft analysts salivating.
Todd McShay, a longtime NFL Draft and college football analyst, describes the Clemson defense as a potential “NFL Draft Gold Mine”, marking eight players that could hear their names called a year from now.
McShay went in-depth about the Tiger defenders on his blog, The McShay Report.
The unit is highlighted by defensive lineman Peter Woods and edge T.J. Parker, where McShay believes that not only could the two be selected in the first round, but within the top 10.
With Woods, McShay loves his ability to be able to play any position on the line, seeing snaps from both defensive end and defensive tackle in his sophomore season a year ago. He also notes that the 6-foot-3, 315-pound lineman “shouldn’t move as well and suddenly as he does at his size”, something that NFL draft scouts will love. He gives Woods a 95 grade, the highest out of the Clemson defense.
“Woods is a one-gap penetrating 3-technique along the interior, but what makes him rare is his legitimate outside pass-rushing ability. He will provide great flexibility along a multiple front and at this point looks like one of the four or five best prospects in the 2026 draft class,” McShay wrote.
McShay pivots to Parker, giving him a grade of 93 due to his immense power from coming off of the line. The analyst likes his “good striking power” and the power he gains from his speed, which helped lead the Phenix City, Alabama, native to 11 sacks and six forced fumbles last season, which was a school record. He believes that both Woods and Parker have the potential to be the first defensive players off the board next year.
“Really excited to see his next step this year. Some refined pass-rushing moves (more consistency with tying hands with feet and having a pass-rush plan) and another offseason in the weight room should make him a full-time problem for opposing offensive lines,” McShay wrote of Parker. “His flashes as a 3-technique on some obvious pass downs were intriguing, too. Parker has the potential to develop into a top five or 10 pick in 2026.”
After the two standouts comes Avieon Terrell, where McShay believes he could fall into a Day 2 pick. Terrell was selected in this report due to his “good body control” and “impressive closing burst”, which led him to 12 pass breakups and two interceptions last season.
The 5-foot-11 cornerback saw struggles against bigger receivers on contested catches, which McShay noted, but the speed will allow him to be a strong potential player in the NFL.
Going back to the defensive line, Stephiylan Green and DeMonte Capehart are next, where McShay sees a Day 2 spot for Green and a mid-round selection for Capehart. Described as a “power-based rusher”, the analyst sees potential for Green with his eyes and his ability to “convert speed to power”.
With Capehart, McShay notes that he plays with “really good leverage” against double teams, making him a strong candidate as a potential nose tackle.
Khalil Barnes, Wade Woodaz, and Will Heldt are all seen as Day 3 players for McShay, with Heldt being a wild card with his position in the draft. McShay is interested in seeing how defensive coordinator Tom Allen will use him, and if it’s a success, there’s a great chance he could trend up in the draft.
When opposing offenses suit up to play Clemson this fall, one thing is for certain: there is NFL potential across the unit, and anybody can turn the tide of the game with a winning play.