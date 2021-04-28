NFL Draft: Best Landing Spots for Clemson RB Travis Etienne

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne has multiple suitors heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, but his best option could be with the Buffalo Bills.

Unlike some of his Clemson counterparts, almost any team could capture former Tigers running back Travis Etienne in Thursday's NFL draft, and it would come as no surprise.

Etienne's ability is faithful to those heights; a Christian McCaffrey-level do-it-all running back that could make a general manager second guess his original pick even with a starting running back on the roster.

Mock draft season is, very thankfully, coming to a close. Etienne was most commonly at the back of the first round with the thousands of mocked selections out. His best option might be in that range playing alongside quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott with the Buffalo Bills, but Etienne could just as easily slip to round two if a few teams pivot.

The Bills currently hold pick No. 30, and Devin Singletary failed to consistently give the reigning AFC East champions yards out of the backfield in 2020. Etienne could provide much-needed relief on the ground and through the air, making it difficult for defenses to key in on receiver Stefon Diggs, with Etienne running check-down routes in the open field.

No. 30 will undoubtedly be the upstate New York team's only shot at the versatile Clemson product, as they'll be lucky to have Etienne available once they go on the clock, and if the Bills pass, No. 9 will be gone on night two without question. The Pittsburgh Steelers remain another top suitor but could favor Alabama's Najee Harris instead to pursue a more power run game with head coach Mike Tomlin.

The Bills put a lot of stock into the position already, adding Zack Moss in the 2020 draft and Matt Breida in free agency. Despite the investment, the returns have been minimal, and Buffalo might have to spend quality capital to solve their inconsistencies and stay competitive in a loaded AFC.

Other potential fits

Steelers remain a great candidate and could vie for the top spot with Buffalo as the best landing spot for Etienne, but they will have to decide which top two running back they like more or if the offensive line is more pressing for their first draft selection.

The New York Jets could see an immediate uptick in production by selecting Etienne at No. 23 overall or early in the second round and could pair presumed new quarterback Zach Wilson with a multi-faceted weapon to start his career in green and white.