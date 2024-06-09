NFL Insider Says Clemson Lineman Is Most Interesting Sleeper Pick
Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Tyler Davis was selected at a point in the NFL draft where a player’s future can go either way.
The Los Angeles Rams took him with the No. 196 overall in the sixth round. Many of those players don’t make the final roster coming out of the preseason. The ones that do have to prove they have something special.
At least one NFL insider believes Davis not only has a chance, but is one of those players that is easily slept on.
Doug Farrar is the NFL editor for USA Today. Among his duties is breaking down film of both college players and NFL players. His breakdowns of All-22 film on social media are go-tos for the football-savvy and non-football savvy alike.
And Farrar loves what he sees from Davis.
Davis played for Clemson for five seasons and was a steady producer on the defensive line.
He was the first defensive player in program history to earn All-ACC honors four times — second-team honors in 2019 and first-team honors in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
He passed Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and William Perry for most All-ACC selections by a Clemson defensive player.
Previously, the other players with four or five-time ACC selections were on the offensive side — running back Travis Etienne (five), running back C.J. Spiller (five), kicker Nelson Welch (four) and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt (four).
Davis was also a second-team All-America selection in 2022.
He finished his career with 144 tackles and 16 sacks in 56 career games, 52 of which he started. He started more players than any Clemson defensive player in program history. He was credited with 167 tackles (29.5 for loss), 16 sacks, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries in 2,018 snaps over 56 games.
A highly sought-after prep player from Wekiva High School in Apopka, Fla., Davis chose Clemson over Florida State, Miami (FL), Georgia and Ohio State.