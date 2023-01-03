Ngata Stayed Healthy in 2022, Ends with Career Night in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Though he did not accomplish all of his personal goals in 2022, Joseph Ngata says he cannot complain because he did accomplish his main goal: He stayed healthy.

In the previous two years, the wide receiver could not stay on the football field, playing a combined 16 games. However, this past season, Ngata played in all 14 games for the Tigers, while producing his best season to date.

“Staying healthy and on the field was one of my main goals this season, so I can’t complain,” he said following Clemson’s loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. “I feel like, the entire offseason, I was working really hard. I am proud of myself for that.”

Ngata finished the 2022 season with a career-best 41 grabs for a career-high 526 yards. Both marks ranked second in the Clemson team this year. Prior to this past season, the senior had 47 career catches combined for three seasons.

“I did a lot of different exercises, got into the training room a lot more,” said Ngata on why he was able to stay healthy in 2022. “I was in the training room a lot in my career, but I feel like this year was different. I was more intentional about what I was doing.”

Ngata has not made any official decision on his future. He still has one more year of eligibility if he chooses to return to Clemson or play somewhere else. Of course, he is draft eligible, too.

“I have not thought about it yet. I will still talk to my family,” he said.

Though the Tigers dropped the Orange Bowl, Ngata had one of his best games. He finished the night with a career-high eight catches on 11 targets for 84 yards. Twenty-nine of those yards came after the catch.

“It’s just about being unselfish and doing what you love to do,” Ngata said. “I love playing football and I love everything that comes with it. I also love my teammates and I will do everything I can for their success.”

Ngata says he plans to sit down with his family in the days to come and discuss his future. He said there are different things he needs to factor in before he makes any decision, but he was not ready to discuss those at that time.

However, he did say having confidence in quarterback Cade Klubnik and the relationship he is building with the true freshman will be taken into consideration.

“We got a lot of practice and a lot of reps (together) and obviously, those reps showed in the game,” he said.

