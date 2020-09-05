Nyles Pinckney has quietly gone from being a solid player that was splitting time, to now being the elder statesman of a very talented group of defensive linemen.

During his time at Clemson, Pinckney has been fortunate enough to play with some talented defensive linemen, and over the years he has learned a thing or two about what it takes to be a leader. It is a role the fifth-year senior now finds himself in, and one he is accepting with open arms.

"I had a lot of good examples, so I kind of like follow or piggyback off of them," Pinckney said on Tuesday. "Because all of them taught me very well at a young age and I feel like that's why I have grown."

"When they come to me I kind of think about how Christian (Wilkins) would teach me, because every guy needs a different kind of approach. Some guys may need that hard, stay on them (type). Some may need that positive role model, like happy, supportive, kidding with them. I feel like I learned different kinds of ways. So it's kind of a good feeling to know that people can come to me."

So far in camp, Pinckney says he has been extremely pleased with how the guys on the interior of the defensive line have performed. It is a group full of talent and with so much depth that Pinckney says he never knows who might be lined up next to him from one moment to the next.

"Our rotations are even, we have so many guys that can play at a high level right now," Pinckney said. "So it's really not a set front. Some days I'll be with Tyler (Davis), some days I'm with Jordan (Williams), sometimes I'm with Bryan (Bresse) Ruke (Orhorhoro), Darnell (Jeffries), all of them.

"This group is really probably the most experienced group I've been around. It's the most technically sound, and I feel like we can all play at any moment in time so the rotation is never the same."

However, six months ago, Pinckney wasn't so sure about where he would be right now after undergoing surgery on his ankle. It was a long road back, but he is now fully recovered and ready to have the most productive season of his Clemson career.

"It was a long process because I was in a boot for probably six to eight weeks," Pinckney said. "I had to kind of learn how to walk again, by walking a different way, because I was in a boot for so long. Last year I feel I didn't play that well and I am grateful for my fifth year."

