Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said trading former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson was "in the best interest of the team."

Talking on a town-hall meeting with season ticket holders Friday, O'Brien said the Texans "loved" Hopkins, but he said the three-time All-Pro receiver wanted a new contract, according to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle.

Entering his seventh season with the Texans with a record of 52-44, O'Brien sent shockwaves through the NFL when he sent Hopkins and a fourth-round draft pick to the desert for an aging Johnson and two draft picks.

"We're not trying to win March," O'Brien said to the season ticket holders. "We're trying to win January. It's April. It's not November. We're trying to set up our team depth-wise talent-wise to win in January."

Still, it was a move few analysts around the league understood. Even if Hopkins wanted more money with three years left on his deal, his departure doesn't appear to make Houston better in 2020.

The Texans still have former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, at least for now, and they're looking to give him longterm protection by giving a new deal to left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

O'Brien also talked about losing defensive tackle D.J. Reader, another Clemson standout. He left in this offseason to sign a 4-year, $52 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.