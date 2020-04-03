AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Bill O'Brien: Hopkins Trade Made 'In Best Interest' of Texans

Brad Senkiw

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said trading former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson was "in the best interest of the team."

Talking on a town-hall meeting with season ticket holders Friday, O'Brien said the Texans "loved" Hopkins, but he said the three-time All-Pro receiver wanted a new contract, according to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle. 

Entering his seventh season with the Texans with a record of 52-44, O'Brien sent shockwaves through the NFL when he sent Hopkins and a fourth-round draft pick to the desert for an aging Johnson and two draft picks. 

"We're not trying to win March," O'Brien said to the season ticket holders. "We're trying to win January. It's April. It's not November. We're trying to set up our team depth-wise talent-wise to win in January."

Still, it was a move few analysts around the league understood. Even if Hopkins wanted more money with three years left on his deal, his departure doesn't appear to make Houston better in 2020. 

The Texans still have former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, at least for now, and they're looking to give him longterm protection by giving a new deal to left tackle Laremy Tunsil. 

O'Brien also talked about losing defensive tackle D.J. Reader, another Clemson standout. He left in this offseason to sign a 4-year, $52 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hunter Renfrow Named One of the Best Walk Ons in NCAA History

The NCAA has released their list of the 13 best walk ons in the history of college football and one name should come as no surprise to Clemson Tiger fans—Hunter Renfrow.

Zach Lentz

Swinney Pleased with Progress Through Shortened Spring; Believes Football will be played

Head coach Dabo Swinney provides a post-spring update to the media on Friday morning

Christopher Hall

Clemson Tiger Football: The Gold Standard

Clemson’s recent success has been particularly pronounced in the midst of Clemson’s five-year streak of College Football Playoff appearances since 2015. Clemson leads Alabama for the most wins in the country in that span, while the teams have split two national championships in that time frame.

CU Athletic Communications

In His Own Words: Dabo Swinney's Journey from Pelham to Clemson-Part 2

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has never been ashamed of his upbringing, coming from Pelham, Alabama. In this two part series, Swinney documents his journey from Alabama to Clemson.

Zach Lentz

In His Own Words: Swinney's Journey from Pelham to Clemson-Part 1

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has never been ashamed of his upbringing, coming from Pelham, Alabama. In this two part series, Swinney documents his journey from Alabama to Clemson.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Baseball Flashback: Jack Leggett

Hall of Famer Jack Leggett spent 22 highly successfull years as head coach of the Clemson baseball program, and will go down in history as one of the best college coaches of all time.

JP-Priester

Clemson center Cade Stewart's Secret to Success Lies in PB&J Sandwiches

Clemson center Cade Stewart is no nutritionist, but he does have the secret to bulking up and playing offensive line for the Tigers: PB&J sandwiches

Brad Senkiw

Elliott: Phommachanh 'Looks Like a Different Dude'

Clemson backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh ready to make strides in 2020

Christopher Hall

Former Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson Continues to Give Back

Deshaun Watson provided free meals to hundreds of Houston employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Press Release

Dabo Swinney: Tigers Will Keep Recruiting

Over the last several years, Clemson has recruited at an unprecedented level. While the Tigers coaching staff are faced with some unusual circumstances at the moment, they are intent on maintaining that standard.

JP-Priester