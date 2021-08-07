Observations From First Practice of Fall Camp: Offense

Observations of the Clemson offense on the first day of fall camp as the Tigers begin preparations for the 2021 season.

CLEMSON - The 2021 Clemson football season is officially underway.

The Tigers opened up fall camp on Friday afternoon, with the entire session being open to the media. With Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne off to the NFL, Clemson begins the process of replacing the heart and soul of its offense.

While there's not a whole to be gleaned from the first day of practice with players dressed in shorts, there were a number of things that stood out on the offensive side of the ball. The most obvious thing was the sheer amount of talent, in particular at the skill positions.

A very quiet, almost business-like atmosphere out there on Friday. Make no mistake, there were guys having fun, but overall, this looks like a very determined team.

Justyn Ross was not in attendance. Despite being fully cleared, Ross will miss the next week due to safety protocols. He is due to come back next Friday.

Taisun Phommachanh does not look like a player that just suffered a torn Achilles in April. He is no longer in a boot and was moving around like a guy that was never hurt, even taking part in certain drills. Expect the third-year quarterback to likely return much sooner than expected.

Offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst was in a green non-contact jersey, wearing a sleeve on one of his legs. However, it didn't keep him from participating in individual and team drills. He took snaps at left tackle and center.

Freshman receiver Beaux Collins was also in the green no-contact jersey, although, like Bockhorst, he took part in all individual and team workouts. In the one-on-one portions of the practice, Collins looked like a seasoned vet. He was running excellent routes and showed sure hands.

The receivers as a whole were overly impressive. Far more often than not, they were having their way in the one on ones against the corners. E.J. Williams, Frank Ladson Jr and Joseph Ngata were taking first-team reps with Ross unavailable, and all three had solid starts to camp. Ladson Jr. who had issues with untimely drops last season when healthy, hauled in every pass thrown his way while I was watching. Ngata also had a great day, getting the better of Andrew Booth Jr on multiple occasions.

Will Shipley is as advertised. Physically, he surely doesn't resemble a true freshman and he can move. Everyone knew he was a burner coming in but you don't realize exactly how fast he is until you see it live.

Speaking of speed, freshman Troy Stellato can also move. He was working with the two's out of the slot and looks like a guy that can contribute this season.

Ajou Ajou was making play after play during the one on ones. It didn't matter who was covering him. He was also working with the two's, along with Stellato and Beaux Collins.

Before practice began, Dabo Swinney talked about getting the five best guys on the field along the offensive line. Going into camp, that looks to be Jordan McFadden at LT, Bockhorst at LG, Mason Trotter at center, Will Putnam at RG and Walker Parks at RT. The only surprise there was Trotter. Most assumed it would be Hunter Rayburn.

Also worth noting, the very first rep of the day for the offense had sophomore Kobe Pace on the field at running back, not Lyn-J Dixon, but both running backs took plenty of reps with the ones.

D.J. Uiagalelei's arm strength never stops being impressive. Even more impressive is how effortless he makes it look at times. The first-year starter was only off-target a handful of times, with most of his throws hitting receivers in perfect stride.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Owen Watterson on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!