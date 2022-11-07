Odds and Ends: Clemson is Favored by a TD vs. Louisville

What a difference four years make in college football.

The last time Clemson hosted Louisville at Memorial Stadium, the Tigers were a 38-point favorite. The Cardinals were on the Bobby Petrino Farewell Tour and didn't put up a fight in a 77-16 loss.

When Louisville comes to Tiger Town for the first time since Scott Satterfield took over the program, the Cardinals will be around a touchdown underdog. Clemson is currently a 7-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The game total is set at 51.5. Clemson originally opened up -8.5, but the line has come down since Sunday morning.

The Tigers struggled to win in the series last season, but they still covered as a 3.5-point favorite on the road in a 30-24 win. The two teams didn't play in 2020 because of a revamped ACC schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemson is just 4-5 against the spread this season but 8-1 overall and coming off the first loss of the season at Notre Dame.

Louisville is 6-3 ATS. The Cardinals have won and covered four consecutive games. Three of those were ACC games.

The Tigers have been favored and covered the last five games in the series. Louisville last got under the number as an underdog in 2015.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Check back later in the week for an in-depth betting preview between the Tigers and Cardinals.

