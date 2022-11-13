Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Big Favorite Over Visiting Miami

No. 10 Clemson is an early 19.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.

The Tigers are fresh off a 31-16 victory over Louisville that helped them outright win the ACC Atlantic Division, improve to 9-1 overall and cover the spread for the fifth time this season.

The Hurricanes got back on the winning track following a loss the previous week as well when they beat Georgia Tech 35-14 in Atlanta. Miami improved to 5-5 overall and 2-8 against the spread.

It's been a tough year for head coach Mario Cristobal in his first season at the helm. The game at GT marked the first time Miami covered a spread since Week 1 when it beat Bethune-Cookman 70-13.

The two teams play at Memorial Stadium for the second time in three seasons. This also marks the eighth game in the series since Miami joined the ACC in 2004.

Clemson has covered the spread against the Hurricanes three consecutive times, including in a 38-3 win in the 2017 ACC Championship Game, and in six of the last seven meetings.

The game total is set at 46.5. Clemson is 5-5 on the over/under. Miami has seen six of their 10 games go under this season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Death Valley.

