Odds and Ends: Despite Changes, Betting Line Isn't Shifting in Clemson-Iowa State Bowl Game

Much has changed since the day it was announced that Clemson would play Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Brent Venables left the Tigers to become the head coach at Oklahoma that very night. Tony Elliott went from Clemson's offensive coordinator to Virginia's lead man a week later.

Iowa State lost its best offensive weapon in running back Breece Hall, who opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.

The rosters don't look quite like they did for either team a month or so ago, but Clemson remains fairly intact in terms of opt-outs. Injuries are another story. They have been all season. How will the new coordinators handle the bowl game?

Despite all the changes and uncertainties, the betting market hasn't truly picked a side for Wednesday's game. Clemson began bowl prep as a 1-point favorite. The Tigers arrived in Orlando as a 1-point favorite. The line hasn't been consistent everywhere as it has fluctuated between a pick'em and a small number, but there's been no distinct change in the spread.

Well, why not? About anything can send bowl game spreads into turmoil. UTSA was favored to beat San Diego State by three points earlier this month. Running back Sincere McCormick opted out and the Aztecs went from underdog to 3-point favorite themselves.

That kind of shift hasn't happened in the Cheez-It Bowl. Maybe both sides have had enough events occur to balance things out. Or maybe nobody knows what to do with this game. It's a hard one to pick. Neither team has been a covering machine this year.

Clemson has struggled to throw the ball, and you can guarantee that Iowa State will stack the box to force the Tigers to pass. The Cyclones will have to rely heavily on quarterback Brock Purdy with Hall out, and one-dimensional teams don't fare well against Clemson's stout defense.

The Tigers have received nearly 70 percent of the bets, but yet the line isn't going above a point...yet. As we get closer to Wednesday's 5:45 p.m. kickoff, maybe bettors will stake a real claim in this game and allow the market to give more insight into what the public and professionals are thinking.

The point total hasn't been much of an indication of anything, other than maybe proving this game just isn't getting consideration from bettors right now. It's come down from 44.5 to 44 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!