Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Odds and Ends: Despite Changes, Betting Line Isn't Shifting in Clemson-Iowa State Bowl Game
    Publish date:

    Odds and Ends: Despite Changes, Betting Line Isn't Shifting in Clemson-Iowa State Bowl Game

    Clemson remains a 1-point favorite over Iowa State less than a week before the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.
    Author:

    © Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    Clemson remains a 1-point favorite over Iowa State less than a week before the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.

    Much has changed since the day it was announced that Clemson would play Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl. 

    Brent Venables left the Tigers to become the head coach at Oklahoma that very night. Tony Elliott went from Clemson's offensive coordinator to Virginia's lead man a week later. 

    Iowa State lost its best offensive weapon in running back Breece Hall, who opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft

    The rosters don't look quite like they did for either team a month or so ago, but Clemson remains fairly intact in terms of opt-outs. Injuries are another story. They have been all season. How will the new coordinators handle the bowl game?

    Despite all the changes and uncertainties, the betting market hasn't truly picked a side for Wednesday's game. Clemson began bowl prep as a 1-point favorite. The Tigers arrived in Orlando as a 1-point favorite. The line hasn't been consistent everywhere as it has fluctuated between a pick'em and a small number, but there's been no distinct change in the spread.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_16828033_168387971_lowres

    Odds and Ends: Despite Changes, Betting Line Isn't Shifting in Clemson-Iowa State Bowl Game

    Clemson remains a 1-point favorite over Iowa State less than a week before the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.

    Walker Parks

    So far so good, as Tigers report to Orlando

    As the Clemson football team reported to Orlando, Florida on Thursday to get set for Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State, Omicron—the new COVID variant—has not been an issue at this point. And the Clemson administration hopes it does not become one.

    Clemson RB Will Shipley and Phil Mafah

    Clemson Completes First Practice in Orlando

    After convening in Orlando on Thursday evening, the Clemson Tigers completed their first on-site practice in Florida on Friday in preparation for their upcoming game against the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

    Well, why not? About anything can send bowl game spreads into turmoil. UTSA was favored to beat San Diego State by three points earlier this month. Running back Sincere McCormick opted out and the Aztecs went from underdog to 3-point favorite themselves. 

    That kind of shift hasn't happened in the Cheez-It Bowl. Maybe both sides have had enough events occur to balance things out. Or maybe nobody knows what to do with this game. It's a hard one to pick. Neither team has been a covering machine this year. 

    Clemson has struggled to throw the ball, and you can guarantee that Iowa State will stack the box to force the Tigers to pass. The Cyclones will have to rely heavily on quarterback Brock Purdy with Hall out, and one-dimensional teams don't fare well against Clemson's stout defense. 

    The Tigers have received nearly 70 percent of the bets, but yet the line isn't going above a point...yet. As we get closer to Wednesday's 5:45 p.m. kickoff, maybe bettors will stake a real claim in this game and allow the market to give more insight into what the public and professionals are thinking. 

    The point total hasn't been much of an indication of anything, other than maybe proving this game just isn't getting consideration from bettors right now. It's come down from 44.5 to 44 on FanDuel Sportsbook. 

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    More Clemson

    USATSI_16828033_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Odds and Ends: Despite Changes, Betting Line Isn't Shifting in Clemson-Iowa State Bowl Game

    53 seconds ago
    Walker Parks
    Football

    So far so good, as Tigers report to Orlando

    4 hours ago
    Clemson RB Will Shipley and Phil Mafah
    Football

    Clemson Completes First Practice in Orlando

    4 hours ago
    Brandon Streeter
    Football

    Streeter Looking to Bring Aggressive Mentality to Role as Clemson Offensive Coordinator

    7 hours ago
    Clemson 2022 WR signee Adam Randall
    Recruiting

    Two Great Receivers Born to Come to Clemson On Same Day

    12 hours ago
    IMG_6269
    Football

    Mickey Conn Brings Leadership to Partner with New Clemson DC Wesley Goodwin

    Dec 23, 2021
    jaren-kanak
    Recruiting

    Highly-Touted 2022 LB Decommits From Clemson

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17391944
    Tigers in the NFL

    Renfrow Snubbed on Pro Bowl Selection; Remains an Alternate

    Dec 23, 2021