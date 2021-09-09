Odds and Ends: Preseason Betting Outlook for Clemson Tigers in the NFL

With the NFL season beginning Thursday, here are several odds available on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, DeAndre Hopkins, Tee Higgins and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL's 2021 season officially kicks off Thursday night, followed by a full slate of games Sunday and Monday.

At that point, all of what we thought we knew about the league begins to change, so this is the last time to look at betting odds and lock in the best values. It's also a window into what kind of season the experts believe players and teams will have, and there are several former Clemson Tigers under the microscope this year in the pros.

Could quarterback Trevor Lawrence take home a major postseason award in his first season with Jacksonville? Will DeAndre Hopkins post some of the better receiving numbers in the league in his second season with the Arizona Cardinals?

Here are some notes on them and others with and odds available through FanDuel Sportsbook:

Here are some notable Week 1 betting lines for teams involving former Clemson players:

Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5) at Houston Texans

at Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals (+3) at Tennessee Titans

at Tennessee Titans Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons (-3)

Los Angeles Chargers (-1) at Washington Football Team

at Washington Football Team Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals (+3)

Miami Dolphins (+3) at New England Patriots

at New England Patriots Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders (+4.5)

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!