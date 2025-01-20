Offensive Line Should Be Strength for Clemson Tigers Next Season
The Clemson Tigers have had a busy offseason so far after a strong campaign in 2024.
While 2023 was a disappointment for the Tigers, they were able to bounce back with a strong showing this past year.
Even though their season came to an end at the hands of the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoff, getting to that point was a step in the right direction.
Now, there are a lot of expectations for the team heading into 2025.
Dabo Swinney has a lot of players returning to the program on the offensive side of the ball, and the unit looks like it could be one of the best in the country.
With quarterback Cade Klubnik returning for his senior season, the Tigers will have one of the best signal callers in the country next year who is a Heisman hopeful. In addition to their star coming back, they also have one of the best wide receiver corps in the country, led by Antonio Williams, who also decided to come back.
While Williams will be leading the way at receiver, Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore will be heading into their sophomore campaigns after strong freshman years.
Even though it is important to have talent at quarterback and skill positions, without a good offensive line, it is hard to compete.
Luckily, Clemson will be returning four starters from last season.
As of now, the only member of the offensive line who won’t be back is left guard Marcus Tate. However, with all four other starters returning, the ceiling is very high for the unit.
Fortunately for Swinney and the offense, they have a few solid options to replace Tate.
Harris Sewell has played quite a bit in his first two years at the program with a lot of snaps under his belt, and he seems like the most likely option to get a chance to start.
The offense for the Tigers is going to be really exciting to watch this coming season, despite their loss against the Longhorns, the unit showed that they can score against the best defenses in the country.
With a majority of the offensive line returning, Clemson appears like they will have one of the best units up front in the conference.
Swinney certainly likes to win in the trenches, and despite having a high-powered offense, they will lean on their guys up front to lead the way.