Offensive Observations From Clemson's First Day of Spring Practice

CLEMSON, S.C.- The Tigers opened up spring practice on Wednesday, with the media being allowed to watch some of the opening periods.

Offensive Observations

Dabo Swinney said before the start of practice that DJ Uiagalelei had shed some weight and he certainly has. The junior looks slimmer. However, that isn't the only difference. Uiagalelei seems more confident and was in complete command of the offense. The ball looks different coming out of his hand and his accuracy was on point. He is still wearing the knee brace, though.

Hunter Helms was taking the backup reps behind Uiagalelei. Billy Wiles was working with the three's and freshman Cade Klubnik was the fourth guy out.

Speaking of Klubnik, he absolutely looks sharp. He has a presence about him and he is full-go at all times. At the same time, he is going to need a little bulk before the start of the season.

One of the players that stood out the most was freshman Adam Randall. The freshman receiver out of Myrtle Beach is a physical specimen and appears to fit right in wearing the No. 8 jersey.

Will Putnam has made the move from guard to center and was taking the first-team reps when the offense was running tempo. Ryan Linthicum was working with the second string. Linthicum looks different physically. You can tell he's been working in the weight room.

Mitchell Mayes was working with the first team at RG and Marcus Tate was at LG, It will be interesting to see if Dietrick Pennington can crack the starting lineup when he's fully recovered.

Watching the offensive line is not quite the same without Robbie Caldwell loudly barking out orders. Thomas Austin didn't appear to be quite as vocal but was absolutely hands-on, getting every player's full attention.

Will Shipley and Kobe Pace are both out recovering from injuries. Phil Mafah was taking first-team reps. Both Shipley and Pace were out there coaching and helping with the drills. Walk-on Kevin McNeal was taking the second-string reps at RB, with fellow walk-on Tristen Rigby working with the third team.

Brannon Spector was back on the field and when the offense ran tempo was taking first-team reps at the slot. Joseph Ngata and Beaux Collins were the two outside receivers. Collins is another player that just looks different physically.

Troy Stellato was working with the second team and was repping at the field spot, not the slot.

Davis Allen was wearing a yellow jersey, so sophomore Jake Briningstool was working with the first team. He looks like a different player compared to his freshman season. His size and athleticism should make him a matchup problem for opposing defensive coordinators.

