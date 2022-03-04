Offensive Observations From Clemson's Second Spring Practice

The Clemson Tigers held their second practice of the spring on Friday and All Clemson was on hand to observe the early periods.

CLEMSON, S.C.- The Tigers held their second practice of the spring on Friday and All Clemson was on hand for the early periods of the session.

Offensive Observations

After watching the early portions of two practices, this team looks like a very tight-knit group. The mood seems very low-key, almost business-like, with players constantly pushing one another. "Determined" might be the best way to describe the mindset.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's footwork looks better. It's obvious he has taken note of the areas in which he needed to improve and has committed himself towards making those improvements.

Freshman Cade Klubnik is trying to soak up as much as he can. When he's not taking reps, he's asking questions. Multiple times on Friday he could be seen taking notes from Uiagalelei and Hunter Helms.

One of the first things the wide receivers were working on was going up and high-pointing the ball. Receivers coach Tyler Grisham was very vocal during the drill and was adamant that his wideouts were using the proper technique.

While we're on the wide receivers, Dacari Collins looks like he's been working on his body since the end of the season, particularly the bottom half of his 6-foot-5 frame.

Once again, Beaux Collins and Joseph Ngata were the two outside receivers taking the first-team reps, with Brannon Spector in the slot when the offense was working on tempo.

Troy Stellato was still working on the outside, taking reps at the field spot and not the slot. The sophomore is another guy who looks to have spent a lot of time in the weight room. He looks much different from a physical perspective. With no Will Taylor or Will Shipley, Stellato was also taking reps returning punts.

It can not be understated how impressive freshman Adam Randall looks. In at least one drill he was working with the third team on Friday, and as noted on Wednesday, physically he looks like he could play today.

Will Putnam is taking first-team reps at center, but Ryan Linthicum and Trent Howard are also taking plenty of reps. In one drill today, the quarterbacks were taking snaps from under center. That is something that has rarely been seen from the Clemson offense in the Dabo Swinney era. Howard and Linthicum were taking all of the reps.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!