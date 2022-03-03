Swinney Says Tigers Need Uiagalelei to Be Better, But Also Need to Be Better Around Him

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the media ahead of the start of spring practice and one of the topics discussed was the play of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

CLEMSON, S.C.- Inconsistent quarterback play is something Dabo Swinney hasn't had to deal with very often.

Heading into last season, Clemson had made six consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff and won two national titles, due in large part to the fact that the Tigers were getting elite-level quarterback play.

Last season, Clemson did not get that. DJ Uiagalelei's first season as the full-time starter was filled with adversity, as he finished the season with more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (9) and ranked among the worst quarterbacks in the ACC.

Ahead of the Tigers first spring practice of 2022, Swinney made it clear that while his team definitely needs Uiagalelei to be better, it also needs to better around the quarterback.

"First thing is, he's got to get better in some things he's got to do," Swinney said. "Took too many sacks and I can criticize him on some things that he's got to do, but we got to get better around him. And we will."

"He'd be the first one to tell you he's got a lot he needs to go improve on and get better," Swinney said. "But the kid never made excuses, never pointed fingers, never did anything."

The head coach was quick to point out that he's never had a young quarterback that didn't make mistakes, but that the mistakes Uiagalelei made during his sophomore season were magnified due to the fact that the players around him were also making their own mistakes.

"I've never had a young quarterback that didn't make mistakes," Swinney said. "Deshaun (Watson), Trevor (Lawrence); the difference between Deshaun and Trevor was DJ's mistakes were magnified. We weren't near as good around him as we were those other two dudes. But I promise you they made plenty of mistakes."

However, Swinney is confident that all of the adversity that Uiagalelei faced a season ago will only serve to make him a better quarterback.

"The positive of that, of what DJ went through last year, is I think it accelerated all the other stuff that has to come with being a great quarterback," Swinney said. "His mental toughness, his leadership. His grit, his thick skin, you know, just just the will to win all those all that stuff, I think got accelerated through his experience this past year."

Entering his second spring as Clemson's full-time starting quarterback, Uiagalelei has made a concerted effort to be in better shape physically, and Swinney noted that he is already seeing a distinct difference. Uiagalelei's commitment to putting in the work, on and off the field, has the head coach confident that his quarterback is on the verge of a big year.

"He looks amazing," Swinney said. "It's been a long time since he's been 240. He's lost about 15, 16 pounds and he looks great. You know, it starts with him and I think he's gonna have an amazing year. I really do."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!