Orange Bowl: 5 Things to Watch For

DANIA BEACH, FL.- Clemson is getting set to play in the Orange Bowl for the seventh time in program history.

The No. 7 Tigers will are set to do battle with No. 6 Tennessee on Friday night inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, as Clemson looks to finish the 2022 season on a high note, despite missing the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season.

5 Things to Watch For

1. Backup QBs Become Starting QBs: When the season started, Cade Klubnik and Joe Milton were both serving as the backup quarterbacks of their respective teams. Milton will be making his second straight start after taking over for an injured Hendon Hooker in the next to last game of the regular season. Klubnik will be making just his first career start, after taking over for an ineffective DJ Uiagalelei in the Tigers' 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship.

This is without question the biggest stage either has played on and which of the two steps up and produces most will very likely lead his team to a win.

2. How Does Klubnik Respond to Adversity: Let's be honest. Everything went right for the true freshman in the win over the Tarheels, and as high as his ceiling is, we are still talking about a fairly inexperienced player making his first career start.

It is fair to assume that things may not go quite as smoothly this time around. How does Klubnik respond when things aren't going his way? Dabo Swinney has compared his young quarterback to Deshaun Watson in the past, and Watson was a guy with ice water in his veins. Nothing rattled him. Friday night we will find out if that is another characteristic that the two have in common.

3. Slowing Down Tennessee Tempo: Conditioning has been a point of emphasis in Clemson's bowl practices, as no one goes as fast as this Volunteers offense. Tennessee routinely runs more than 70 plays per game, but against Vanderbilt, their first without Hooker, they ran just 53.

With plenty of time to prepare, it is safe to assume that the Vols will have Milton up to speed and prepared to play fast. Keeping Tennessee off schedule and behind the sticks could prove to be very beneficial.

4. Ship Happens and The Mafah Man: Yes, much of the attention surrounding this game has centered around what Clemson's offense might be able to do through the air against a Tennessee pass defense that is one of the worst in the nation, and there should be opportunities for Klubnik and those pass catchers down the field. However, getting the running game going would make hitting those plays down the field a little easier, along with taking some of the pressure off Klubnik. Expect the Tigers to try and establish the ground game early in an effort to do just that.

5. Clemson Needs This One: Make no mistake, this is a big game for both programs. Both programs will enter 2023 with playoff aspirations. Tennessee is making its first appearance in a New Years Six bowl game since the advent of the playoff, and a win would absolutely help solidify the foundation of the program that Josh Heupel is attempting to build.

Having said that, it might be a little bit bigger for the Tigers. No, a loss would not be devastating, but with how the season has played out, with the questions surrounding the quarterback position down the stretch and the loss to rival South Carolina that knocked Swinney's team out of the playoff, Clemson could really use some positive momentum heading into the offseason.

