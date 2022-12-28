Tigers Preparing for 'Tennessee Tempo' In Orange Bowl

DANIA BEACH, FL- Tennessee's offense is as explosive as any in the country.

Coming into its Orange Bowl matchup against No. 7 Clemson, the No. 6 Volunteers are scoring a nation-best 47.3 points per game. One of the keys to that success has been the speed at which Josh Heupel's offense operates, and preparing for what veteran defensive end KJ Henry termed as the Tennessee tempo will be crucial for the Tigers' success.

"You got moderate, right... you got tempo, and you got Tennessee tempo," Henry said. "Thought it was one of his cooler sayings. And he got some points."

While many teams across the country use tempo, Tennessee might utilize as well as anyone. Clemson got a taste of it against Wake Forest earlier in the season, but Henry noted that what the Volunteers do is on a whole other level.

"Tennessee tempo is the best way to explain this team. I mean, it's not very hard to see. They put up a lot of points we put up a lot of points, first off. Scoring in a short amount of time and then your defense getting stopped. That usually leads to great success. So yeah, they move fast and you see it on film."

One advantage the Tigers do have is time, as Clemson has had more than two weeks to prepare, and for that, Henry is more than grateful. Not only do the Vols rank No. 3 nationally in passing offense, averaging 332.3 yards per game, but they can also beat you on the ground, boasting a rushing attack that ranks No. 18, averaging 206 yards per contest.

"I applaud every team that's only had a week to prepare for them," Henry said. "Seems like one of the worst things to have to do. Even having like two and a half weeks, it's been its own challenge. So yeah, Tennessee tempo, we're trying to get ready for it."

Scroll to Continue Tennessee Volunteers Prepping for Well-Coached Clemson Tigers Team The Tennessee Volunteers are used to playing good defenses in the SEC. However, when they take on the Clemson Tigers in the Capital One Orange Bowl Saturday (8 pm, ESPN) they will have to rely on that experience in facing one of the best defenses they have seen. Dec 28, 2022 2:00 PM EST Bresee Feels Great Seventh-ranked Clemson got some good news Wednesday in advance of its Orange Bowl date with No. 6 Tennessee on Friday night. Dec 28, 2022 1:01 PM EST Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium. Dec 28, 2022 11:57 AM EST

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/