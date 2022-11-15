Orhorhoro says Clemson will Not Overlook Hurricanes

CLEMSON, S.C. — Though a lot of people will be downplaying No. 10 Clemson’s game against the struggling Miami Hurricanes, do not expect the Tigers to.

“It is college football. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day,” Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro said on Monday.

Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) knows that all too well. No one gave Notre Dame much of a chance to beat the Tigers a few weeks back, but the Irish came out and not only beat them but dominated the game.

That is why Clemson is preparing for Miami (5-5, 3-3 ACC) the way it would if it was playing in a championship game this Saturday.

“We try to prepare like it is the national championship or it is the biggest game of the year because it is the next one,” Orhorhoro said. “We will just prepare the same we have been preparing and put our best foot forward.

“We will put the Louisville game behind us today and start focusing on Miami and the task ahead.”

The Tigers do not really know what the task ahead is. Will the Hurricanes have starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke back or will true freshman Jacurri Brown get his second straight start?

Van Dyke re-aggravated his right shoulder early in the second quarter against Florida State on Nov. 5, an injury he first suffered at Duke on Oct. 22. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal says Van Dyke’s status for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. kick at Memorial Stadium is day to day.

“Anybody that does have an injury, unless it’s one that is definitely season-ending, we work our tails off, medical does, to get them where they can play safely,” Cristobal said, according to the Miami Herald. “They are always going to do everything humanly possible to get a guy ready to play without putting him at risk. And he is one of those guys, and he wants to play and he’s working his butt off to try to get there. So, day to day, man. We’ll see.”

Brown filled in nicely for Van Dyke in Miami’s 35-14 win over Georgia Tech this past Saturday in Atlanta. The freshman quarterback completed 14 of 19 passes for 136 yards, while tossing three touchdown passes. He also ran for 87 yards on 19 carries.

Miami held the news of Van Dyke sitting out the Georgia Tech game right up until kickoff. The Hurricanes will likely do the same to the Tigers, meaning Clemson will have to prepare for both quarterbacks.

If Brown does get the start, he brings a big challenge to a Clemson defense that has struggled at times this season to stop quarterbacks who can both run and throw the football. Earlier this season, the Tigers struggled at times to stop Florida State’s Jordan Travis and Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader.

They did a good job of limiting Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, but Cunningham played the first half with a wrap and protective glove on his left hand before injuring his hand even more on the last play of the first half. He did not play in the second half.

“(Brown is) a tremendous athlete,” said Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin. “They talk like he’s maybe one of the better athletes on the team down there. So, a huge challenge from a quarterback run game standpoint and containing him in the pocket.”

The ‘Canes could also be without starting running back Henry Parrish, who did not play at Georgia Tech, and starting defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, who tweaked his ankle early in the Tech game.

“Evaluating day to day to see how those guys are doing. I think they’re going to be OK,” Cristobal said. “I do. Let me see who else. You know, obviously we’re down a few guys, especially up front. But, hey, you gotta go with what you got.

“Proud of those guys. They went out and they battled. And if you’re willing to battle for four quarters and take it deep into the ball game, you know what, you always got a chance. And that’s what we want.”

