With the start of summer approaching, we figured now would be a great time to list our favorite Dabo-isms

Everybody’s an example to somebody.

At Clemson, it’s til graduation do we part.

If you got hope, that gives you power in the present.

At Clemson’ it’s BYOG: Bring Your Own Guts.

To be an overachiever, you’ve got to be an over believer.

It’s only unthinkable if you don’t think it.

Don’t let anyone walk through your mind with dirty feet.

You’ve got greatness in you but you have to make a decision to be great.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Division I head football coach or Joe Schmo from Okemo. If you’re not anchored, you’re going to be washed away.

Greatness never goes on sale, you must pay the full price

We’re the rednecks who moved into the nice neighborhood, but we belong.

No shine without the grind

There is no elevator to greatness, you have to take the stairs

