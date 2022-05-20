Skip to main content
Our Favorite “Dabo-isms”

Our Favorite “Dabo-isms”

With the start of summer approaching, we figured now would be a great time to list our favorite Dabo-ismsOur Favorite “Dabo-isms”

  • Everybody’s an example to somebody.
  • At Clemson, it’s til graduation do we part.
  • If you got hope, that gives you power in the present.
  • At Clemson’ it’s BYOG: Bring Your Own Guts.
  • To be an overachiever, you’ve got to be an over believer.
  • It’s only unthinkable if you don’t think it.
  • Don’t let anyone walk through your mind with dirty feet.
  • You’ve got greatness in you but you have to make a decision to be great.
  • It doesn’t matter if you’re a Division I head football coach or Joe Schmo from Okemo. If you’re not anchored, you’re going to be washed away.
  • Greatness never goes on sale, you must pay the full price
  • We’re the rednecks who moved into the nice neighborhood, but we belong.
  • No shine without the grind
  • There is no elevator to greatness, you have to take the stairs

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Dabo Swinney's squad is listed at -150 to win the conference this fall, but that number is significantly different than the last couple of years and tells the tale about where Clemson and the rest of the ACC hopefuls stand.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Caden Grice

In One of Biggest Games of Season, Caden Grice Comes Through for Clemson

With Clemson's postseason hopes potentially on the line, slugger Caden Grice delivered for the Tigers on Thursday night against Boston College.

5 hours ago
Mack Anglin

Tigers Knock Off Boston College, One Step Closer to ACC Tourney

The Tigers knocked off Boston College 15-1 on Thursday night in the first of a three-game ACC series.

15 hours ago
Valerie Cagle

Clemson Softball ‘So Badly’ wants to win NCAA Regional

CLEMSON, S.C. — As Alia Logoleo watched Alabama celebrate last year’s win over Clemson to advance to the Super Regional Round of the NCAA Softball Tournament, she got jealous.

22 hours ago

What are your favorite Dabo-isms? Let us know by joining our forum and letting us know.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Caden Grice
Baseball

In One of Biggest Games of Season, Caden Grice Comes Through for Clemson

By JP Priester5 hours ago
Mack Anglin
Baseball

Tigers Knock Off Boston College, One Step Closer to ACC Tourney

By CU Athletic Communications15 hours ago
Valerie Cagle
Softball

Clemson Softball ‘So Badly’ wants to win NCAA Regional

By Will Vandervort22 hours ago
Mack Anglin
Baseball

Clemson Attempting to 'Earn Right to Keep Playing' Against Boston College

By JP PriesterMay 19, 2022
Jim Phillips
Football

NCAA Relaxes Conference Championship Restrictions

By Will VandervortMay 18, 2022
Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban
Football

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Falls in Head Coach Rankings

By Will VandervortMay 18, 2022
Ty Olenchuk
Baseball

Despite 'Tough to Watch' Loss to Coastal Carolina, Clemson Still Controls Own Destiny

By JP PriesterMay 18, 2022
Ty Olenchuk
Baseball

Coastal Carolina Cruises Past Clemson

By CU Athletic CommunicationsMay 17, 2022