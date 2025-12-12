3 Penn State Players Who Could Give Clemson Headaches In Pinstripe Bowl

The Clemson Tigers may not be living up to their preseason expectations of being National Championship contenders, but they have the chance to end their season on a five-game win streak.

As the Tigers prepare to face Penn State in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Clemson on SI takes a look at three notable opposing players to keep an eye on.

Kaytron Allen, Running Back

With 1,303 rushing yards this season, second-most in the Big Ten, Allen has rushed for more yards than starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has thrown for. The senior running back is averaging 6.2 yards per carry and is tied for the Big Ten lead with 15 touchdowns this year.

He comes into the game with momentum, having set a career-high with 226 rushing yards in Penn State’s 40-36 win over Rutgers. Allen may not have blazing top-end speed, but his burst and split-second acceleration allow him to slip past linebackers and rip medium-length chunk runs.

At 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds, he has the classic traits of a down-hill runner, a low center of gravity, and a natural forward lean, which makes it a nightmare for defensive backs to tackle. While Penn State will not be able to exploit Clemson’s struggling secondary through the air, its rushing attack remains a legitimate threat.

Nicholas Singleton, Running Back

As the second part of Penn State’s 1-2 punch in the backfield, Singleton serves as the team’s primary goal-line back and is a key contributor in short-yardage situations.

Singleton’s 13 rushing touchdowns on the season are tied for the third-most in the Big Ten, and he totaled 549 rushing yards on the season while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. His best game of the season came against Villanova, when he finished with two rushing touchdowns while totaling 84 yards.

While he’s no longer than the Nittany Lions’ workhorse back, he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year while rushing for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Amare Campbell, Linebacker

This year, the North Carolina transfer earned All-Big Ten honors after leading the team with 96 tackles (seventh-most in the Big Ten) and also finishing with three sacks (third-most on the team).

His best game of the season came against No.6 Oregon, when he finished with a career-high 15 tackles. At 6-foot, 231 pounds, Campbell represents the new-age, versatile hybrid linebackers that football is full of today.

He may not be the classic bruising type who smashes gaps to stop the run, but his speed and lateral quickness allow him to make an impact from sideline to sideline.

