    December 27, 2021
    Photo Gallery: Clemson's Day With Kids and Final Bowl Practice

    The Clemson Tigers wrapped up bowl preparation for their matchup with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl Dec. 29 (5:45 pm, ESPN). 

    Below you will find some photos of the Tigers' practice.

    Clemson Bowl Practice and Day With Kids

    James Skalski rides a go-cart

    USATSI_17415668

    Clemson LB James Skalski has fun in Orlando

    DJU hanging with the kids

    USATSI_17415642

    Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei hangs with kids in Orlando.

    Swinney swinging from the skies

    USATSI_17415666 (1)

    Dabo Swinney and Matt Campbell riding a rollercoaster. 

    Rencher meets with the media

    USATSI_17415627

    Clemson RB Darien Rencher meets with the media.

    Dabo Swinney arrives

    USATSI_17415641

    KJ Henry ready to ride the coaster

    USATSI_17415630
    IMG_6618
    IMG_6615
    IMG_6599
    IMG_6604
    20211227_145332
    20211227_145326

