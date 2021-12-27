Photo Gallery: Clemson's Day With Kids and Final Bowl Practice
The Clemson Tigers wrapped up bowl preparation for their matchup with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl Dec. 29 (5:45 pm, ESPN).
Below you will find some photos of the Tigers' practice.
Clemson Bowl Practice and Day With Kids
James Skalski rides a go-cart
Clemson LB James Skalski has fun in Orlando
DJU hanging with the kids
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei hangs with kids in Orlando.
Swinney swinging from the skies
Dabo Swinney and Matt Campbell riding a rollercoaster.
Rencher meets with the media
Clemson RB Darien Rencher meets with the media.
Dabo Swinney arrives
KJ Henry ready to ride the coaster
